Prevalent Listed as Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for IT Vendor Risk Management (VRM) Solutions

Third-party risk management leader believes it was recognized for combining integrated assessments and continuous monitoring in one platform

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc. , the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM), today announced it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for IT Vendor Risk Management Solutions report. The report defines the IT VRM market, explains what organizations can expect it to do in the short term and examines 20 IT VRM providers. Prevalent is listed among the IT VRM vendors delivering against both GRC/VRM and Risk Exchange or Marketplace use cases.

The Prevalent Third-Party Risk Management Platform is a SaaS solution that enables companies to automate the critical tasks required to assess, manage, continuously monitor and remediate third-party security, privacy, compliance and procurement-related risks across every stage of the vendor lifecycle.

In addition to delivering solutions across both use cases, GRC/VRM and Risk Exchange or Marketplace, Prevalent is recognized in the report for reporting and unified assessments and monitoring. We believe that we offer the most comprehensive and flexible delivery model (including self-service platform, managed services, and network options) with straightforward pricing. We also believe that enables us to address the VRM needs of companies of all sizes – from SMBs to large global enterprises – across several industries.

Prevalent's listing in the Market Guide for IT VRM Solutions follows its recognition as a Customers' Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: IT Vendor Risk Management Tools , with 97% of reviewers willing to recommend based on 38 reviews as of November 2021.

"With constant third-party data breaches, supply chain disruptions and new regulatory requirements to meet, organizations need solutions they can trust to improve their IT vendor risk management programs," said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "Prevalent has been well-recognized by customers, and we believe that by delivering comprehensive use case coverage and uniquely integrating assessments and continuous monitoring results, Prevalent is well-positioned to help companies address the most complex vendor risks."

To learn more, please read the latest Prevalent blog and register to access a complimentary copy of the report .

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures that come from working with vendors and suppliers and throughout the third-party risk management lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs, but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time.

Media Contact

Angelique Faul, Silver Jacket Communications, 513-633-0897, angelique@silverjacket.net.

