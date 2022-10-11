Orange Bank deploys real-time sanctions screening with SAS and Neterium

SAS and Neterium partnered to deliver Neterium's next-gen screening capabilities on SAS' world-class analytics platform

CARY, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The volume, velocity and complexity of today's sanctions screening landscape require extraordinary vigilance, backed by best-of-breed analytics and data orchestration that empower always-on monitoring and immediate action. To meet these modern-day thresholds, Paris-based Orange Bank teamed with SAS and Neterium to achieve real-time sanctions screening in the cloud.

Real-time sanctions screening capabilities from SAS and Neterium are helping Orange Bank improve detection relevance and monitor a holistic, real-time view of AML risk. (PRNewswire)

"Our newly deployed AML-CTF platform, powered by SAS and Neterium, is already proving to be a game-changer," said Veronique McCarroll, Deputy CEO of Orange Bank.

Ever committed to staying at the forefront of banking innovation, Orange Bank began contemplating new sanctions screening tools in 2021. Going real-time would enable its compliance team to bolster the French bank's anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) guardrails. The bank also aimed to streamline the varied tools used and managed by its analysts. It relied on SAS to deliver on its vision.

Achieving next-gen sanctions screening

"As we considered complementing technologies that would help Orange Bank achieve the agility and responsiveness it required, Neterium was an immediate standout," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Fraud and Security Intelligence at SAS. "SAS chose to partner with Neterium to provide the real-time sanctions screening engine because of the efficiency, effectiveness and scalability of its solutions, and also for the explainability of its AI-driven decisioning."

Over a period of nine months, SAS and Neterium collaborated to align Neterium's cloud-native real-time "watchlist screening-as-a-service" with SAS® Visual Investigator. Neterium's dual API-based offerings, Jetscan and Jetflow, operate seamlessly on the SAS platform. The potent synthesis gives Orange Bank automated entity and transaction screening against major government and global watchlists as well as politically exposed persons (PEP) lists.

"Built-in AI and advanced screening technologies improve detection relevance and allow our analysts to monitor a holistic, real-time view of AML risk," said McCarroll. "I'm confident this implementation will sustainably increase our team's efficiency and effectiveness – and, likewise, that we leverage the best technology partners to continually enhance our integrated compliance platform."

"By focusing exclusively on developing infinitely scalable screening capabilities delivered through an API, Neterium has mastered the nuances and complexities of what is perhaps the most confounding facet of financial crimes compliance," said Florence Vicentini, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Partnerships at Neterium. "The depth and breadth of SAS' financial crimes compliance platform is similarly unmatched in the market, which makes the connecting of our technologies and capabilities for Orange Bank a formidable mix."

"The world's volatile geopolitical landscape is fraught with risks that demand a real-time view of entities and transactions in the context of ever-expanding sanctions watchlists," added SAS' Bradley. "Achieving real-time sanctions screening will help Orange Bank address their compliance challenges through reduced false positives, enhanced performance and improved operational efficiency."

Today's announcement was made during Sibos 2022, the world's global, premier financial services event, convening in Amsterdam, Oct. 10-13. Attendees are invited to engage with SAS experts on sanctions screening and other topics throughout the conference at Sibos Booth B115.

