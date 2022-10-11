Johnson Controls offers emergency rebates on HVAC equipment for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Rebates up to $425 are available for YORK®, Luxaire®, Coleman®, Champion® and Fraser-Johnston® brands

Eligible units must be installed between October 1 and December 31, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is taking steps to assist eligible homeowners who live and work in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Effective immediately, the company is providing emergency relief rebates on qualifying heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment to homeowners who live in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina counties within the defined Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Area (DR-4673-FL, DR-4675, EM-3584-FL, EM-3585-SC and EM-3586-NC). These rebates are available for YORK®, Luxaire®, Coleman®, Champion® and Fraser-Johnston® brand units installed between October 1 and December 31, 2022.

"Hurricane Ian has caused a historic level of devastation, and our thoughts are with everyone affected," said Doug Schuster, vice president and general manager of Global Ducted Systems at Johnson Controls. "Johnson Controls is dedicated to helping communities rebuild as they take their next steps on the path to recovery."

Homeowners can apply for rebates online at https://ductedsystemsincentives.com using the Personal Use Rebate Program. The program assigns rebates according to equipment efficiency (expressed as Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio or SEER for air conditioners and heat pumps and as a percentage for furnaces), with more efficient products earning larger rebates.

Air conditioners/heat pumps

Furnaces

Air handlers: $50

Residential packaged units: $125

Ductless mini-splits and Mini-VRF

Rebates may not be combined with other Johnson Controls homeowner rebate offers. Claims must be submitted online within 60 calendar days of installation. Homeowners can call (833) 242-7869 (option 3 followed by option 1) for rebate filing assistance.

"After storms and flooding pass, it's important for homeowners to contact their local HVAC contractor for a system inspection and thorough duct system replacement or cleaning," said Schuster. "All flood-damaged systems should remain offline until properly inspected by a skilled HVAC professional. Submerged HVAC equipment is typically damaged beyond what is considered practical to repair, and a trusted contractor can help determine the extent of the damage and what a system requires, as well as help homeowners understand their warranty."

Damage may include all exposed electrical controls and motors, and gas piping, controls and burner systems would likewise require a combination of component part replacement and cleaning to assure proper, safe operation.

To find a contractor, homeowners can use the dealer locators on Johnson Controls brand websites including https://york.com , https://colemanac.com , https://championhomecomfort.com , https://luxaire.com , and https://fraser-johnston.com .

Media Contact:

Ryan Nolan

Public Relations Program Manager

Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls

Mobile: +1 414-378-9641

Ryan.P.Nolan@jci.com



About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson Controls