Intelitics Secures Major Ontario Client with Mohegan Deal

Provider will deliver its performance marketing and analytics platform to operator's PlayFallsview brand allowing it to take customer acquisition to the next level

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelitics, a leading performance marketing and analytics platform provider, has been chosen by Mohegan Digital Canada to power the user acquisition platform for its PlayFallsview brand in Ontario.

Under the partnership, Intelitics will deliver its data-driven premium product suite and cutting-edge platform which the operator will use to manage all affiliate and paid media activity. This includes real-time media campaign monitoring and player tracking.

The platform and product suite will also allow PlayFallsview's affiliate partners to access real-time data and analytics as well as flexible pixel tracking. This in turn means they can effectively manage their own campaigns and monitor their effectiveness quickly and easily.

The deal is Intelitic's first tier-one partnership in the recently opened Ontario market, a market where the provider believes its platform and product suite can be a game-changer for operators and affiliates alike.

Allan Petrilli, VP of Sales and Growth at Intelitics, said: "We are thrilled to have been chosen by Mohegan Digital Canada to drive customer acquisition efforts for PlayFallsview.

The operator will undoubtedly be able to leverage its reputation and brand power in the online space and via our platform and suite of products and tools will be able to super-charge its acquisition efforts and achieved unrivalled ROI.

Ontario is set to be a big market and this deal with Mohegan Digital Canada cements our position as a leading acquisition and retention partner for operators looking to get in on the action and engage players at pace and at scale."

Richard Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital, added: "We believe the PlayFallsview online casino and sportsbook is well positioned to be a leader in the Ontario digital marketplace.

In such a highly competitive market, effective customer acquisition is essential and in Intelitics we have a proven partner whose technologies and tools will allow us to maximise player engagement activity."

About Intelitics

Intelitics is the leading Performance Marketing and Analytics platform for iGaming Operators. In one platform you can now track, analyze and grow all of your acquisition partnerships and campaigns across web and mobile with real time data, unlocking hidden revenue and boosting return on investment. The team are iGaming veterans and Intelitics was built from a need to solve the challenges they were facing in growing one of the largest worldwide iGaming Ad Networks, CasinoAffiliatePrograms.com. Their platform is the tool that hyper growth teams use collaboratively to streamline, simplify, and optimize data driven acquisition campaigns at scale.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

