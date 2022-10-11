EVERFI and FORTUNE Convene the Most Influential Social Impact Executives to Address the Role of Corporations in Driving Social Change

Largest corporations gather to share ideas and best practices for ESG and CSR initiatives

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, Inc ., the leading Impact-as-a-ServiceTM education innovator, and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation, a global business media organization, today announced that they are working together on the 2022 Fortune Impact InitiativeTM. The Impact Initiative provides a space for senior executives from Fortune 500® companies to share ideas about shaping Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices for leading companies. EVERFI is the founding partner of the Fortune Impact Initiative, with the Coca-Cola Company, Project Management Institute, and TriNet also partnering on the program.

Executives face more pressure than ever from employees, investors, and customers to act on societal issues and deliver tangible results. With rising expectations of corporations to address topics such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, and sustainability, the need for new and innovative business ideas and practices with corporate social responsibility at the forefront has emerged. The Fortune Impact Initiative has assembled an Advisory Panel of senior leaders to understand both the priorities of business leaders as well as how they are approaching the integration of ideas and practices into corporate strategy.

"With so many critical issues facing society, companies have an important role to play," said Tom Davidson, CEO and co-founder of EVERFI. "Data-driven societal impact has become a key part of every company's output, and as business leaders, we must step up, lead the charge, and empower people and communities to make a lasting impact. The Impact Initiative offers a unique opportunity for executives to come together and collaborate on the path forward for our organizations."

The Fortune Impact Initiative kicked off with two virtual conversations and a live gathering of executives will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in November. The live event will allow attendees to build relationships with other leaders and ESG specialists, discuss the most challenging issues society faces today, and build expertise on the implementation and measurement of social impact practices across all areas of business. Topics for discussion include preparing for SEC climate disclosure requirements, racial equality and bias, employee activism, and more. Confirmed speakers at the November event include executives from Cotopaxi, Edward Jones, The King Center, Operation Hope, and Walmart, as well as others. A full list of speakers can be found on the event website.

"Business has always been about creating solutions to challenges we face, and now it is entering a new era of social consciousness," said Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune. "We must embrace this new, more compassionate business model and drive conversations about how we can make business, and the world, better. We are proud to work alongside EVERFI to host the first-ever Impact Initiative and work together with the country's top executives on the most pressing issues facing society."

In addition to the networking and roundtable discussions available within the Impact Initiative agenda, attendees will also have their choice of two community experiences. Participants may choose to tour The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, including an opportunity to engage with the Center's Truth and Transformation and DEI executives for an inclusive account of Atlanta's history. Attendees may also select to visit The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center"), a community institution dedicated to educating the world about the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This will include meeting with The Center's Nonviolence365 trainers for an introduction to and exploration of Dr. King's philosophy and methodology of nonviolence.

To learn more about the 2022 Fortune Impact Initiative, including the full agenda, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-impact-initiative/ .

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

About Fortune

Fortune drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today—and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce, and society around the world, Fortune lights the path for global leaders—and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks and the other risk factors occasionally set forth in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, of which free copies are available at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

