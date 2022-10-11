DOCTOR MULTIMEDIA STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH ADDITION OF PAMELA CHALK AS CHIEF LITIGATION COUNSEL

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gopher Media LLC, also known as Doctor Multimedia, announced today that the company has hired Pamela Chalk as Chief Litigation Counsel. Chalk has more than 21 years of civil litigation experience in Federal, State and Administrative tribunals and will help the Doctor Multimedia team protect the company's intellectual property rights in the highly competitive online healthcare services market.

Pamela Chalk Headshot (PRNewswire)

"Ms. Chalk's decades of business law experience are unparalleled and her ability to navigate complex legal issues makes her a great addition to our company at this stage of our growth," said Pras Murthy, co-founder and owner, Doctor Multimedia. "She is a fierce litigator and we have already benefited from her representation in numerous cases. To be able to bring her in-house is a luxury that will help us address the challenges that come with being a market leader."

Prior to joining Doctor Multimedia, Chalk served as counsel to multi-national companies, municipalities, and individuals in a variety of legal disputes involving issues around intellectual property disputes in Federal Court and before the International Trade Commission. These cases included issues concerning intellectual property licensing, corporate transactions, partnership and shareholder disputes, national class action matters, and legal malpractice, among others. To date, her trial judgements and verdicts exceed $37 million for her clients.

"Intellectual property protection is critically important for any type of company, from a startup trying to establish itself to a market leader, like Doctor Multimedia, needing to protect the businesses it has grown," said Chalk, chief litigation counsel, Doctor Multimedia. "As this company continues to grow, there will undoubtedly be IP challenges that will need to be addressed and defended. I look forward to using my legal experience and knowledge to make sure every challenge Doctor Multimedia faces be one we that win."

Chalk started her new position at Doctor Multimedia on Sept. 30 and will be based in San Diego, California. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in management from Troy University in Alabama. Chalk received her law degree from Texas Tech University.

About Doctor Multimedia

Doctor Multimedia is a digital marketing agency that provides online marketing, website content creation, email marketing, SEO optimization, social media, and reputation management services to medical professionals, including doctors, dentists, veterinarians, and more. It helps small businesses grow their online presence through paid and organic search enhancement and gives small practices a bigger footprint on the Internet. For more information, visit www.doctormultimedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doctor Multimedia