ActionIQ Named Finalist in 2022 Digiday Technology Awards for Work with News Corp

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, today announced that it was selected as a 2022 Digiday Technology Award Finalist in the Best Marketing Analytics Platform category for its work helping News Corp deliver personalized, consistent customer experience across all its media brands to shift from advertising to subscription business model. The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing.

"With third-party cookies going away, we needed to make a strategic shift from advertising to subscription revenue model, and doing that successfully required a solid first-party data strategy to deliver personalized customer experience across media units, while driving costs down," said Esfand Pourmand, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product at News Corp. "Working with ActionIQ allowed business teams to discover and orchestrate global audiences at scale and execute cross-brand use cases, including cross-sell, retention, winback and personalized offers. Not only did we succeed in moving to the subscription model, we also unlocked many new revenue opportunities."

"Overall, the work the judges nominated in 2022 demonstrated that tech companies are empowering advertisers and publishers to focus on new and established revenue streams while keeping the customer experience in focus," said Digiday in its recap of this year's Award Finalists.

"The successful partnership with News Corp is a direct result of its dedication to driving personalized, valuable customer experiences, and we're very proud to be chosen as a 2022 Digiday Technology Award Finalist for this work. This is yet another endorsement of how AIQ CX Hub brings tangible business value to customers," said Leah Pope, Chief Marketing Officer at ActionIQ. "Customer data is the foundation of personalized, impactful customer experiences, but this data has to be available to business users, integrated across all sources and analyzed to extract actionable insights to orchestrate experiences that differentiate the brand and drive revenue. This is where the AIQ CX Hub excels, and our work with this media customer is the perfect example of that."

The ActionIQ CX Hub, powered by a CDP, empowers organizations to flexibly and securely leverage the solutions they need to power personalized experiences at scale. Technology teams maintain complete control of data governance while giving business users self-service access and seamless integrations. Business teams have permissioned direct access to explore the customer data they need to orchestrate both real-time experiences and omnichannel customer journeys.

Details about the 2022 Digiday Technology Award Finalists can be found here . Award winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on November 17, 2022.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

