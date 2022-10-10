Plan A Technologies Wins Two Prestigious Tech Awards, Participates in This Year's Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan A Technologies, a Las Vegas-based software development and digital transformation company, has won two awards ahead of its participation in Global Gaming Expo (G2E) October 11-13 at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Plan A Technologies creates custom software, upgrades legacy tech platforms, and provides top engineering talent.

The company has been named one of two winners of the Information Technology Startup of the Year at the 10th Annual CEO World Awards, and also just won the Best Software Engineering & Product Development Firm in the Western U.S. at the Software & Technology Awards, CEO Slav Kulik announced.

Plan A Technologies creates complex custom software, upgrades existing technology platforms, and provides top engineering and creative talent for organizations around the world. The company has more than doubled in size over the last year, and serves both Fortune 500 companies and startups alike.

"We work in multiple industries from financial services to healthcare, with especially deep expertise in gaming," said Kulik. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done for casinos and gaming technology companies, and the fantastic client list that we've built up over the last couple years."

Kulik invites everyone in the gaming world to stop by at the Plan A Technologies booth (Number 3809) at G2E. Those looking to schedule a conversation can book appointments. Or simply come over, no appointment necessary.

About Plan A Technologies

Plan A Technologies is an award-winning software development and digital transformation company founded by software entrepreneurs who built and sold several multimillion-dollar startups. They decided to launch the software development company that they always yearned for – but could never find – back when leading their startups. Today, Plan A's team of backend and frontend software engineers, artists, inventors, project managers, and futurists work with organizations around the globe. They have a long list of very happy clients, and have built solutions that are used by millions of people around the world.

CONTACT:

Sean Cunningham, Director of Communications

(702) 268 - 9949

scunningham@PlanAtechnologies.com

