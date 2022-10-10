Farmers National Company Announces New Senior Vice President of Energy

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company is pleased to announce that Chace Daley has joined as senior vice president of energy, based in Tulsa, Okla.

Chace has 14 years of oil and gas experience in private practice and leading oil and gas companies, guiding more than $1.6 billion in oil and gas transactions. Chace served as vice president of land and general counsel of Sage Natural Resources in Tulsa, Okla., where he managed all land, division order, and legal functions of the company and organically built high-value leasehold positions and drilling inventory. Prior to Sage, Chace served as lead in-house counsel for all operational facets of Samson Resources Company in Tulsa, Okla., across 14 states. Prior to Samson, Chace served as an attorney at Hall Estill, P.C.

Chace received his MBA, with a focus in energy, from the University of Tulsa; his J.D. from Washington and Lee School of Law; and his BSBA. from the University of Missouri.

In his new role, Chace will lead Farmers National Company's Energy business, including oil and gas asset management, leasing, sales, and renewable energy. "Chace is a dynamic leader, adept at building honest and trusting relationships with clients, peers, and direct reports. He is an experienced land and legal executive who will bring operational skills and strategic perspective to help our business continue to grow." said Clayton Becker, President.

"Farmers National Company has a legacy of high performance and leadership across the land, energy and specialty asset management that is self-evident from the breadth of its services, the loyalty of its customer base and the unmatched skill and experience of its people," said Daley. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join this company that is well-positioned to meet the ever-evolving needs of property managers everywhere. In particular, I look forward to leading our team of energy experts as we walk side-by-side with our customers to tackle the challenges and opportunities presented by the sourcing of our domestic and global energy needs today."

Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is one of the largest independent oil and gas management firms in the country. Located in the heart of the nation's oil and gas production region, the company's industry experts include Certified Professional Landmen, Registered Professional Landmen, Certified Mineral Managers, Certified Lease and Title Analysts, accountants and geologists. Additional services provided by the company include Farm and Ranch Management, Real Estate Sales, Appraisals, Insurance, Consultations, Hunting Lease Network, Forest Management, and FNC Ag Stock. For more information, visit the Farmers National Company website at www.FarmersNational.com.

