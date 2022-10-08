GEEKOM Celebrates Its 19th Anniversary

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks the 19th anniversary of GEEKOM, one of the world's top brands in the Mini PC market. GEEKOM was founded in 2003 in Taiwan, China, and expanded globally in 2021. Through ongoing efforts and innovation, GEEKOM provides high-performance computing products that are scientifically and technologically appealing to consumers all over the world. After years of precipitation and product development, GEEKOM has grown from obscurity to global popularity and established a strong brand identity. Its products are now sold to customers in over 40 countries worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

In celebration of its 19th anniversary, GEEKOM has launched the MiniAir 11 Special Edition. It comes wrapped in specially designed packaging, and includes a stylish mascot figurine and a customized mouse pad as gifts! With the unique pattern printed on the upper cover, the MiniAir 11 Special Edition presents an atmosphere of creativity and profundity. No one doubts it is a must-have item for everyone, and you can get it right now for a better price!

Furthermore, GEEKOM has not forgotten to bring Gfans the exclusive anniversary sale, offering special celebration prices on the most popular Mini PCs, including the Mini IT11, Mini IT8, Mini IT8 SE, and MiniAir 11.

The Mini IT11 offers the ultimate configuration and features everything you'd expect, from the powerful CPU to the finest hardware and design. Even those looking for a Mini PC with a higher computing performance will find it the best option.

An awesome little Mini PC like the Mini IT8 is pretty good for daily usage due to its most useful configuration, high-grade components, and most favorable price. This tiny device will be ideal for day-to-day web browsing, work, video, streaming, etc.

If you need a PC for home and office use, the Mini IT8 SE is the best choice. It will boost all of your tasks thanks to its powerful enough CPU, easily expandable memory and storage, and other features at an affordable price.

The MiniAir 11 blends dependable performance, extensive connectivity, and great flexibility into an incredibly small form factor. It is a cost-efficient PC with daily solutions for home media, kiosks, collaboration and streaming, digital signage, etc. And you can now save more when you bundle the MiniAir 11 with a Carrying Case or a Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set .

During the anniversary sale, all purchases earn you double Gfans points. Spend less to snap up your favorite Mini PC and earn double points. It's either now or never!

As part of the anniversary celebration, GEEKOM also unveiled its mascot, Geagle, a stylized eagle that symbolizes GEEKOM's brave and fearless spirit. Come over and take a closer look at him. He wears a GEEKOM logo-style telescope, representing the pursuit and perseverance of dreams. His wings are metal mechanical arms that evoke a sense of technology. It's hard not to say hello to Geagle and make some wonderful memories with him.

What a way to celebrate the GEEKOM's 19th anniversary! Look no further, get whatever you need at www.geekompc.com. Just keep in mind that GEEKOM's 19th Anniversary Party begins on October 8th, 2022 and ends on October 31st, 2022.

GEEKOM has reached an important milestone of 19 years, and we look forward to the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Stay updated with GEEKOM

Web: www.geekompc.com

Email: support@geekompc.com

Instagram: @geekompc

Facebook: GEEKOM

TikTok: @geekompc

YouTube: GEEKOM PC

Twitter: @geekompc

Linkedin: GEEKOM PC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEEKOM