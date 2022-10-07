RemotePC™ Enables Users to Access and Manage their Remote Computers from any iOS or Android device with Mobile Remote Access

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , an affordable and reliable remote access provider, is offering mobile remote access for all users, letting them access their remote desktop from their iOS or Android devices and manage the computer from anywhere.

Having the ability to access a computer from a mobile device can be very beneficial for people who are always on the move and have a need to periodically check-in with their main computer, whether it's to work on documents or emails, resolve business emergencies, support a colleague, or even print or transfer files.

With RemotePC™ mobile access, users can be sure that no matter where they are, as long as they have an internet connection, they are able to quickly and securely access their desktop and use it as if they were in front of it.

Features of RemotePC™ mobile access include:

Flexibility – work on documents, including emails, while you are on the move. You can also work from home by accessing your office computer

Secure Access – communication between your mobile devices and your office/home computer is encrypted using TLS v 1.2 / AES-256 encryption

Ensure Privacy – make the screen of your remote computer blank during a remote session, to prevent others from glancing at your activities on the remote computer

Improved Productivity – Work from anywhere. Even if your computer is logged off, you can reboot and reconnect your remote machine using your mobile devices

Extended keyboard – an extended keyboard with all function keys to access your remote PC from your mobile.

Transfer Files – as needed, access a file on a remote computer from your mobile device by simply initiating file transfer to send or receive files.

RemotePC™ for mobile is available for all accounts. It requires iOS 11.0 or later. The application is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The service also supports Android version 4.0 or later.

To go along with being able to access a remote desktop from a mobile device, RemotePC has also recently released RemotePC™ Android Host, which allows users to securely view and manage their Android devices from any mobile device, desktop, or the web, making the service one of the most versatile available.

When accessing the remote Android device, users can take advantage of features such as:

Real-time screen sharing - share the screen of your Android mobile device and Chromebook with any other mobile, desktop, or web browser.

Copy-paste text - effortlessly copy text from remote Android mobile or Chromebook and paste on your local mobile device or computer.

The addition of support for Android hosts comes with no extra charge attached, letting all users take advantage of this new feature. RemotePC™ Host is available in the Google play store.

