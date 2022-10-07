InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient System for Polishing Shoes (MTN-3048)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to polish shoes with minimal effort," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SHOE BOX POLISH SYSTEM. My design would offer a portable and convenient alternative to conventional shoe shine appliances, manual brushes and shoe polish."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a practical and efficient means of polishing various articles of footwear. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of manually polishing shoes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of shoes. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force including white collar workers such as flight attendants, police officers, teachers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3048, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp