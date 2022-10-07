Arbe Selected by Veoneer, a Leading Active Safety Tier-1, for Its Next Generation Radar

Veoneer Declared it Expects Radar Systems Based on Arbe's Chipset will Reach Pre-Production by Mid-2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that Veoneer, a leading active safety tier-1, selected Arbe's chipset solution for its next generation radars, including a long-range, high resolution radar with 48x48 RF channels and a 360° surround radar with 24x12 RF channels. Veoneer signed an agreement with Arbe confirming its plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and advanced driver assistance systems. The next generation radar is expected to be in pre-production by mid-2023.

Veoneer announced today that after five years of extensive research among radar chipset developers, they have chosen to partner with Arbe. "Veoneer is committed to offering safe, robust, high-quality sensor solutions to vehicle manufacturers globally. During the past 5 years, we have performed extensive research among 4D radar companies globally. By partnering with Arbe Robotics, Veoneer will be able to offer and integrate scalable automotive-grade 4D radar-sensors in future cars, at competitive prices," said Jacob Svanberg, CEO of Veoneer.

The combination of Arbe's patented imaging radar chipset and Veoneer's patented waveguide technology will push the boundaries of perception performance, providing unrivaled safety for level 2+ and higher autonomy. Arbe's chipset was chosen for its advanced and complete solution that includes receiver, transmitter, and processor chips.

"Veoneer is a leader in active safety and one of the most experienced radar developers in the automotive industry," said Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "The relationship with Veoneer combines design of best in class radars based on both companies' expertise, along with Veoneer's superior ability to manufacture, market, and integrate radar systems with leading vehicle manufacturers around the world. We are proud to be selected by Veoneer and together we will provide the automotive industry with revolutionary radar-based solutions, ensuring unmatched safety and autonomy."

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

