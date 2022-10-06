REVIVE SUPERFOODS LAUNCHES CORPORATE PROGRAM OFFERING READY-TO-EAT SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES, OATS AND SOUPS TO PROMOTE IN-OFFICE WELLNESS

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Revive Superfoods is pleased to announce the launch of their Corporate Wellness Program across Canada and the United States. Companies of all sizes across North America can now carry Revive's best superfood products, helping to drive a stronger culture of wellness and community within the workplace.



Revive Superfoods offers a subscription service that delivers ready-to-blend smoothies and other healthy prepared meals right to consumers' doors. The brand was created out of the desire to break the traditional view that eating healthy is time consuming, expensive and doesn't taste good. This program directly challenges this thinking, offering a wide variety of products that are healthy, delicious, affordable and ready in minutes to help employees fuel up for their day.



"Our mission is to provide accessible superfoods that are sustainably sourced without compromising taste and price. We are thrilled to be able to continue to act on this mission, supporting leading companies across North America in their pursuit of smarter workplace health and wellness initiatives" explained Yousuf Soliman, CEO of Revive Superfoods. "We're committed to finding unique and healthy solutions that invest in the long-term well-being and satisfaction of consumers everywhere, because we understand that when we are not mindful of our health, we affect our overall productivity."



As part of the Revive Superfoods Corporate Wellness Program, the brand is introducing on-demand delivery for employers across North America on a weekly or monthly basis at a starting cost of $5.40 per unit for smoothies, oats and soups. For remote workplaces, Revive Superfoods has options for direct delivery to employee homes.



ABOUT REVIVE SUPERFOODS:

For more information, email wellness@revivesuperfoods.com.

