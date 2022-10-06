QCI's Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas Release Landmark 3rd Edition of Their Groundbreaking Book, The Math that Gaming Made

From ACF to WPU, The Math that Gaming Made has the data and math know-how you need now

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget everything you thought you knew about the gaming industry, math, and data because the 3rd edition of the landmark book The Math that Gaming Made is changing the way casino operators of all sizes view, use, and profit from math and data.

Released today and available now on Amazon, The Math that Gaming Made by industry-leading data experts Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas is a thought-provoking resource for anyone in the gaming industry who interacts with customers – and that means everyone. Decisively informative, The Math that Gaming Made is a great resource for the gaming industry about data and math, and how to use them correctly to make money.

"The gaming industry is unique because math model-based experiences are sold to customers who then choose how much they would like to pay for this experience. This creates a specific set of math problems where the normal rules of economics don't apply," Cardno explains. "The Math that Gaming Made helps readers understand these unique analytical challenges and intertwines the probability-based value of customers with what they perceive as additional entertainment value."

Insights readers will find in The Math that Gaming Made, 3rd edition include:

Theoretical win is wrong. Correct theoretical win is right.

Slot hold is an outcome.

The gaming industry is moving from an age of transactions to an age of interactions.

Locational intelligence is shaping how casinos communicate with customers.

Data clusters enable casinos to see a more holistic view of patrons.

The book also contains the most comprehensive gaming glossary available anywhere as well as a new section on cybersecurity and the challenges it poses to casinos.

"We are thrilled to present this 3rd edition of The Math that Gaming Made. Gaming is a math- and data-driven industry, and the book provides readers with a thorough understanding of the role math and data played in developing the industry, and provides a path forward to success, using math and data to their full advantage," Dr. Thomas said.

Longtime casino industry leader Buddy Frank said, "Math matters. Especially in gaming. This book is full of simple to understand examples and ideas that can help you increase profitability, improve marketing, select slots, and run a better casino."

About the authors

Andrew Cardno is an established thought leader in visual analytics with over 25 years of experience in the field. He has led private Ph.D. and master's level research teams in visualization/development for over 20 years; this leadership won Andrew two Smithsonian Laureates and more than 50 innovation awards. In addition, he is an inventor with over 60 granted patents, has published over 100 industry and academic articles, and is coauthor of four books on applied analytics.

Dr. Ralph Thomas is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of four books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

About QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

