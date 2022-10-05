Rachael Ray™ Home Chef Meal Kits Hit Kroger Shelves

Kits available in more than 1,300 stores nationwide

CINCINNATI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today shared that Home Chef, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. and the leading meal solutions brand with both a retail and online presence, has collaborated with television host, best-selling author and philanthropist Rachael Ray to bring a new line of meal kits to stores across the Kroger Family of Companies.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"Rachael Ray, widely known for her quick, easy-to-prepare recipes, popular cooking shows and best-selling cookbooks, and Home Chef have come together to offer a series of meals from new Rachael recipes that are simple, convenient and delicious," said Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Personalized food experiences do not have to be complicated. We know customers have busy schedules and we're excited to offer special meal kits that even the most inexperienced home cook can prepare, offered in collaboration with Rachael Ray."

The first Rachael Ray Home Chef meal kit, in stores now, guides customers through an easy-to-follow recipe created by Ray herself for a delicious Steakhouse Burger with Dijon mushrooms and onions. The series will include meals like Pork Lo Mein with carrots and bok choy, Spicy Sloppy Joes with oven fries, and more.

New meal kits featuring Rachael Ray recipes will be available each month in more than 1,300 stores across the Kroger Family of Companies through mid-March. Customers can find even more Rachael Ray recipes delivered straight to their doors at homechef.com/rachael for purchase.

