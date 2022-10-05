Medicare Strategist Ben Miller Joins Zing Health as Chief Growth Officer

Zing Health, a technology-enabled provider of Medicare Advantage plans, has brought veteran digital health executive Ben Miller to its experienced management team as chief growth officer.

"Ben Miller has dedicated most of his career to growing Medicare and is a trusted leader in the space," said Dr. Eric Whitaker, founder and CEO of Zing Health. "As we continue to grow exponentially and give Medicare Advantage members a more meaningful experience, Ben is an innovator who helps us act nimbly for competitive advantage."

As chief growth officer for GoHealth, a leading marketplace for Medicare plans, Miller partnered with health plans to grow and engage membership through innovative platforms focused on extending the role of the agent. Miller's initiatives addressed social determinants of health by helping older adults make the most of their plan benefits.

"The only sustainable advantage in Medicare Advantage is actually delivering a differentiated experience," Miller said. "It's not about having the flashiest benefits, but rather about making sure members understand how to access and utilize those benefits to improve their health."

Miller was responsible for GoHealth's growth strategy, business development, commercial partnerships, corporate development, external distribution, and partner account management. He played a large role in both the digital health startup's majority private equity transaction to Centerbridge Partners in 2019 as well as its $914 million initial public offering in 2020.

Miller respects the Zing Health focus on the chronically underserved—both socially and clinically. The 1871 innovation hub recently presented Zing Health its Momentum award for social impact.

"Medicare is one of the few sectors where you can do well by doing good and do good by doing well," he said. At Zing Health, Miller will focus on driving overall growth for the company through differentiated sales, marketing, product, member experience and go-to-market strategies.

"The infrastructure and platform that Zing Health has built is really second to none," he said. "That technological advantage allows us to create a personalized journey for each member, which is what seniors need and deserve. Zing is poised for sustainable growth, and I'm excited to extend our reach to many more beneficiaries to come."

Prior to GoHealth, the University of Illinois graduate was a management consultant at Deloitte Consulting. At Deloitte, Miller focused on digital transformation and strategic planning across the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology industries.

Originally from a small town in Central Illinois, Miller has served as a youth tutor in Chicago for seven years partnered with Horizons for Youth. He and his wife are the new parents to a baby boy and live in the Wicker Park neighborhood. An avid Cubs fan, the family also has a dog named Rizzo.

About Zing Health

Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a physician founded and led insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for eligible beneficiaries. Named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Zing Health adopts a community-based approach that addresses the social determinants of health, keeping individuals and communities healthy while returning the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. Each member gets personalized care and service, access to facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs and a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit getzinghealth.com.

