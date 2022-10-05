LAZYDAYS ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY), today announced that Nick Tomashot will retire as Chief Financial Officer. Kelly Porter will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on November 15, 2022. As part of the transition, Mr. Tomashot will remain with Lazydays as an advisor through the end of the year to help facilitate a smooth transition.

John North, Chief Executive Officer of Lazydays Holdings, said "I want to thank Nick for his leadership and dedicated service to Lazydays. Nick has been a tremendous asset to the Company, particularly in his efforts to lead our organization through the effects of the pandemic and associated supply chain disruptions. We wish him well in his retirement."

"My service at Lazydays has been the crowning accomplishment of my professional career. Building the team and infrastructure to position Lazydays for continued profitable growth has been energizing and rewarding. I am proud of what we have accomplished," said Mr. Tomashot. "I am confident the Company is well positioned and financially structured to continue to expand and thrive. I look forward to working with John, Kelly and the rest of the management team as we continue to build on our momentum."

Ms. Porter is a highly experienced executive with deep analytical, business development and financial acumen in the automotive retail business. She began her career in public accounting at Moss Adams, spending over 20 years growing their Dealership Accounting Services practice, where she was a Partner. More recently, she served as Corporate Controller and Vice President of FP&A at Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD), the largest automotive dealership group in the United States. Ms. Porter holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Arizona State University and is a licensed CPA in Oregon.

Mr. North continued, "We are delighted to have Kelly join our senior management team. She brings intimate familiarity with dealership operations, acquisitions and strategy and I am confident her significant automotive experience will serve us well. She will be a great asset as we continue to accelerate our growth and benefit from scale across our network of locations.

