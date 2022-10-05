Bionix® to Attend American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2022 National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionix announced its attendance at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2022 National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA, beginning October 7 through October 11, 2022.

Bionix will be exhibiting at booth 1945, where it will feature various products, including those created by Bionix to help with injection relief, ear and nasal care, and ear irrigation. The company's most recent launch, ClearLook™, is the next generation of Lighted Ear Curettes™ and will also be featured at the exhibition.

ClearLook Lighted Ear Curettes offer a unique and ergonomic handle design that promotes a natural and comfortable grip out of the line of sight, giving healthcare professionals better control and confidence while performing cerumen removal. ClearLook's design includes reference markers for re-entry into the ear, improving practitioner and patient satisfaction.

"Bionix is pleased to attend AAP, and we look forward to networking with attendees and other exhibitors," said Chris Becker, President and CEO of Bionix, LLC. "At Bionix, we are always looking for exciting new products that solve everyday problems medical professionals encounter. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our innovations and demonstrate to medical professionals that Bionix creates tools to provide better patient care."

Bionix is a quality-driven, service-oriented, multi-national company committed to acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative single-patient use medical products that help people.

The Bionix team encourages all AAP attendees to stop by their booth to learn more about their innovative products. Limited samples will be available for ClearLook and other popular products.

About Bionix

A trusted name in the healthcare industry for nearly 40 years, Bionix has continued to grow and evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry – in the United States and more than 75 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.bionix.com.

