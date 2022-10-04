Vari Opens New Corporate Office as it Celebrates 10th Anniversary

VariSpace Coppell is 3rd Fitwel-Certified Building in DFW, Driven by Vari's Commitment

to Healthy Workspaces

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, the Texas-based office furniture company, opens the doors of a new global headquarters, VariSpace Coppell. Vari built the 180,000-square-foot VariSpace Coppell from the ground up in only one year.

The new building is a certified healthy and green work environment. It is the third building in DFW to receive Fitwel certification, which developers and workplace strategists have embraced as part of the growing trend to promote healthy workplaces.

Setting the Standard for the Future of Work

Located at 450 Freeport Pkwy in Coppell, Texas, VariSpace Coppell stands three stories tall on a 10-acre property. Amenities include large exterior balconies, an open lobby concept, open staircases, touch-free building apps, a fitness facility, garage parking, grab-and-go food services and Vari workspace products.

VariSpace Coppell opens at a time when Dallas leads the nation in the return to office, ranking in the top three cities with the highest percentage of workers back in-office. The building's space-as-a-service model allows companies to tailor workspaces to their specific needs.

Vari will occupy 80,000 square feet of the building. More than 90% of its workforce (300 employees) will office out of the new headquarters. The remaining 100,000 square feet are being marketed by Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield.

"We love the location in the heart of DFW with access to amazing schools and a vibrant community," said Vari CEO and co-founder Jason McCann. "We look forward to sharing VariSpace Coppell with other fast-growing companies who are seeking an innovative, fully furnished space."

Leading the Way with Fitwel Certification

For developers, the Fitwel standard is a blueprint for making positive changes that are scientifically proven to enhance occupant health and wellbeing. VariSpace Coppell has achieved Fitwel certification based on wellness criteria such as:

Policies encouraging the use of stairwells over elevators

Access to nature and green spaces

Provision of standing desks, collaboration spaces, and a healthy marketplace

Indoor and outdoor amenities such as a fitness center and walking trails

VariSpace Coppell follows the success of VariSpace Las Colinas and VariSpace Southlake. All VariSpace locations offer first-class amenities and flexible space solutions in Class A buildings.

BOKA Powell designed the building. Corgan designed interiors and Adolfson & Peterson (AP) constructed the building. Representatives of the companies said:

"The pandemic rapidly changed the rules for innovation and flexibility when it came to workplace structure and interaction," said Bob Lemke , vice president of operations at AP. "This is a timely project as the adaptability of the workplace becomes front and center for many operations."

"As the building design architect, we tried to capture the 'disruptor' spirit of Vari," said Chris Barnes , partner at BOKA Powell. "In delivering a headquarters building, we wanted the identity of Vari's brand and their culture to be evident. The new building expresses a collaborative and open workplace environment that is equally efficient and evocative."

"VariSpace Coppell continues to probe the future of how we work and look for a better way to deliver office space with best-in-class amenities and flexible lease terms," said Marti DuBuisson , vice president at Corgan. "Vari will test their vision firsthand as the anchor tenant of VariSpace Coppell — welcoming employees and visitors into a light-filled space that is optimized for collaboration and connection."

"Cushman & Wakefield is proud to represent a landlord that provides flexibility and innovation to its tenants," said Johnny Johnson , executive managing director, Cushman & Wakefield. "It's exciting to be a part of the future of office space."

Celebrating 10 Years

Ten years ago, Vari co-founders created the VariDesk sit-stand desktop converter that took the world by storm. Since then, Vari has evolved from one iconic product to offer more than 300 office solutions. Today, Vari helps more than 1,000 organizations every year by installing everything they need for their workspace.

"Most executives are still trying to figure out the future of work, the workforce and workspaces – that's where we come in," said McCann. "We have worked with thousands of executives to identify what employees need, whether they are working in-office, hybrid, or remote. As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we are excited for the future."

Vari has offices and design centers throughout the country in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, D.C., DFW, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, and Tampa.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

