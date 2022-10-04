Stratolaunch Talon-A to Integrate with SkyRange Hypersonic Program

MOJAVE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, LLC is pleased to announce they have been added to the Test Resource Management Center's (TRMC) Integration Innovation Inc. (i3) team to demonstrate the SkyRange airborne test assets capability by tracking the first Talon-A hypersonic flight.

The Test Resource Management Center SkyRange program will demonstrate capability of its airborne test assets by tracking the first Stratolaunch Talon-A hypersonic flight. (PRNewswire)

The SkyRange program is developing, operating, and integrating advanced sensors and capabilities for a fleet of air-vehicle systems that will support hypersonic test and evaluation. The program's test architecture includes both MQ-9 Reapers and RQ-4 Global Hawks allowing for a broad range of data capture on a variety of mission scenarios that will enable decision-making for high-speed system testing and fielding. This unique capability will increase national high-speed systems flight test capabilities and frequency, and ultimately enable leap-ahead technologies for our nation's warfighter.

Stratolaunch's hypersonic flight test service is centered around its Talon-A, a reusable autonomous hypersonic testbed vehicle which provides a flexible test architecture for hypersonic flights and experimentation. During the Talon-A's maiden hypersonic flight, it will operate as a high-speed vehicle, which TRMC SkyRange assets will acquire, track, and otherwise support to validate developmental instrumentation payloads.

"We're excited for the opportunity to provide the SkyRange program an operational application with our first Talon-A hypersonic flight," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, President and Chief Executive Officer for Stratolaunch. "This mutually beneficial partnership will increase the pace and reduce cost of testing, which is critical to hypersonic system technology development."

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Integration Innovation Inc. ("i3")

Headquartered in Huntsville AL, i3 is a 100% team member owned company, and is a national leader in providing innovative technical and engineering solutions to a broad customer base across the U.S. DoD. i3's specialty areas include hypersonic wind tunnel development; UAS system integration and flight operations; missile and aviation engineering and logistic services; electronic warfare and electromagnetic effects analysis; C5ISR engineering services; cybersecurity; and virtual training, simulation & serious game development. For more information, please refer to www.i3-corps.com.

Test Resource Management Center Director George Rumford (left), U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota (center), and Stratolaunch CEO and President Dr. Zachary Krevor (right) unveiled the Talon-A vehicle replica and explained its role in the SkyRange program at the UAS Summit and Expo 2022 event on Oct. 4, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Stratolaunch’s mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch) (PRNewswire)

