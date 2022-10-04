Revelation Partners Expands Team and Appoints New Partners Fred Lee and Liz Staley

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, a healthcare investment firm with over $900 million of capital under management, announced today that it is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Fred Lee and Chief Compliance Officer Liz Staley as Partners of the firm. Revelation Partners provides liquidity and flexible capital solutions to investors, companies, limited partners and general partners across all healthcare sub-sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, biotech, health-tech, and healthcare services. Mr. Lee and Ms. Staley join Revelation's existing Partners, Mike Boggs, Scott Halsted and Dr. Doug Fisher.

(PRNewsfoto/Revelation Partners) (PRNewswire)

"Revelation provides liquidity to the illiquid market of private healthcare investments. Given current public market conditions, the Firm is seeing record deal flow, and as a result, we are continuing to add expertise to our team," said Scott Halsted, Founder and Managing Partner. "Both Fred and Liz have been with the firm for several years and have distinguished themselves. We're thrilled to continue leveraging their extensive experience to generate new investment opportunities and create enduring solutions that address the complex issues facing our counterparties today," added Mike Boggs, Managing Partner.

Mr. Lee joined Revelation Partners in 2018 and has demonstrated a track record of identifying and leading new investments for Revelation Partners. In addition, Mr. Lee has raised the firm's awareness with channels that bring Revelation investment opportunities. Prior to Revelation Partners, Fred worked as a Managing Director in the Life Sciences Group at Bridge Bank. Mr. Lee began his career in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Citi.

Ms. Staley has served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Revelation Partners since 2014. In addition to providing compliance services, Ms. Staley has proven herself to be a valuable contributor to the firm's infrastructure, improving the firm's human resource services, relationship with limited partners, and implementing new vendor services. Ms. Staley has over 20 years of financial services experience with more than 16 years in a compliance role. Prior to joining Revelation Partners, Ms. Staley's roles included: Senior Compliance Officer at Hermes Fund Managers, Compliance Officer at Summit Partners, Fund Administrator at Summit Partners, and Portfolio Assistant at Eaton Vance Management. Ms. Staley holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Emmanuel College and holds the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional designation.

In addition to the new Partnership appointments, Revelation Partners is pleased to further expand its team with the promotion of Suchira Sharma from Associate to Senior Associate, and the addition of Garrett Brown as the firm's newest Associate.

Ms. Sharma joined Revelation Partners as an Associate in 2020. Previously, she served as a Senior Analyst for Hercules Capital's Life Sciences practice, underwriting structured financing solutions for clinical stage companies. She also has experience conducting macro-level investment research from prior positions with Wellington Management and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Ms. Sharma attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts where she graduated with honors with degrees in Management and Finance.

Additionally, Revelation Partners is excited to welcome Mr. Brown as its newest Associate. Previously, Mr. Brown served as a Consultant at Bluestar BioAdvisors, engaging in strategy work and market opportunity assessments for a broad range of biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Mr. Brown earned a B.S. in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Columbia University's School of Engineering, and he received a B.A. in Chemistry from Bard College.

Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. These customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately-held healthcare companies. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of counterparties, including founders, company management teams, institutional investors (including general partners), and limited partners.

For more information, please visit: www.revelation-partners.com.

Media Contacts:

Revelation Partners

Fred Lee

415-308-3896

flee@revelation-partners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revelation Partners