Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Kennesaw, GA

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2024. The new store will be located in Barrett Place in Kennesaw, Georgia.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the Kennesaw community, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in metro Atlanta can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Barrett Place, a popular shopping center anchored by Michaels, Best Buy, PetSmart and Aldi. Barrett Place is owned and managed by Brixmor Property Group and is ideally located off of I-75 and the Barrett Parkway on Cobb Place Boulevard in one of Cobb County's major retail hubs. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate five Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Georgia. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"Off-price retail continues to be a rapidly growing segment that is highly desired by our consumers, and Nordstrom Rack is a best-in-class retailer offering exceptional quality, selection and customer service," said Matt Ryan, Executive Vice President for Brixmor Property Group. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack allows us to further strengthen our center's appeal and to better meet the needs of the Kennesaw community we serve."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 379 retail centers comprise approximately 67 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

