General Dynamics business units to participate in AUSA 2022

RESTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four business units of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will be among the exhibitors at the Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition, scheduled for October 10 to 12, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Rendering of General Dynamics Land Systems' TRX Breacher, StrykerX, AbramsX and Stryker Leonidas.

The following is a list of General Dynamics products and solutions that will be displayed at the event.

General Dynamics Land Systems (Booth 801)

AbramsX: A main battle tank for the next generation, the AbramsX technology demonstrator features reduced weight for improved mobility and transportability, delivering the same tactical range as the M1A2 Abrams with 50% less fuel consumption. The AbramsX's hybrid power pack supports the U.S. Army's climate and electrification strategies, enhances silent watch capability and even allows for some silent mobility. With a reduced crew size and AI-enabled lethality, survivability, mobility, manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and autonomous capabilities, AbramsX can be a key node in lethal battlefield networks and serve as a bridge from Abrams SEPv3 and SEPv4 to a future tank.

StrykerX: Supporting the Army's climate and electrification strategies, the StrykerX technology demonstrator brings to the Stryker family of vehicles capabilities such as silent movement, silent watch, exportable electric power and reduced fuel consumption via a hybrid diesel-electric power pack. StrykerX features a side-by-side crew compartment and more space for the infantry squad. Soldiers inside StrykerX are protected by an integrated Active Protection System and advanced electronic architecture with cyber defense. StrykerX's array of sensors provide its occupants 360-degree situational awareness and see-through armor capability.

Stryker Leonidas: This technology demonstrator adds counter-electronics capabilities to the Stryker family of vehicles via Epirus' Leonidas high-power microwave array. Stryker Leonidas' unlimited magazine depth for counter-electronics missions – counter-UAS among them – adds a key level to layered, mobile short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) for armed forces. Stryker Leonidas features on-board and networked target acquisition and the mobility to accompany all maneuver formations. The system successfully defeated individual targets and swarms of drones during a recent field demonstration.

TRX Breacher: The Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX) technology demonstrator supports Army objectives for a Robotic Combat Vehicle, executing dull, dirty and dangerous missions so Soldiers don't have to. TRX's Breacher payload is designed to perform dangerous obstacle-reduction tasks and is the result of a partnership with Pearson Engineering. TRX's flatbed design integrates any payload with a class-leading payload-to-chassis ratio of 1:1. TRX is able to maneuver at speed with all formations and is transportable on CH-47 and C-130 aircraft. TRX also generates exportable power to support mission command operations and is hybrid-electric in support of the Army's climate and electrification strategy.

Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF): GD Land Systems won the Army's MPF competition in 2022 and has been awarded an initial low-rate-initial-production contract. The MPF vehicle has commonality with the Abrams SEPv3 turret systems and has larger-caliber main gun growth capability to provide firepower to Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs). The MPF features add-on armor panels and under-vehicle IED protection, plus proven ammunition compartmentation for crew safety. Its high power-to-weight ratio and hydro-pneumatic suspension provide outstanding speed and cross-country maneuverability. MPF meets all transport mode specifications and is recoverable with organic IBCT assets.

Autonomous Vehicle Sustainment (AVS): Moving from reactive to predictive maintenance, GD Land Systems' Prognostic & Predictive Maintenance (PPMx) solution optimizes equipment performance and increases operational readiness while reducing the Army's cost of ownership of vehicle fleets. The on-platform Health, Usage, Monitoring System (HUMS/S42) is integrated with Next Generation Electronic Architecture to provide forward-looking, real-time Decision Actionable Logistics Information (DAI).

General Dynamics Mission Systems (Booth 1106)

Google Anthos For the Tactical Edge: In collaboration with Google Public Sector, GD Mission Systems will demonstrate how the Google Anthos platform has been adapted to automate application deployment and configuration management in a disconnected, intermittent and limited (DIL) environment, in support of operations at the tactical edge, making mission planning easier, faster and more collaborative. GD Mission Systems will demonstrate the seamless traversing of disparate networks to a common, cloud-based, data storage solution that provides continuity of data. This demo will build on the successful demo held at the AFCEA TechNet show in August.

Live Training Demo: This live training solution provides a software-based, tailorable and fully immersive training experience based on the Mk19 weapon system. Partnering with the best of industry to leverage commercial off-the-shelf technologies and featuring the new Magic Leap 2 immersive augmented reality headset, this solution provides capabilities now and sets the foundation for future live training solutions supporting the Army's complex, multi-domain fight.

Command & Control (C2) Capabilities Demo: This demo features a live demonstration of GD Mission Systems' battle management applications that empower tactical leaders to efficiently analyze, plan, rehearse, execute and review strategic operations. Backed by an innovative, resilient network solution and linked to a vehicle in the General Dynamics Land Systems booth, this GeoSuite solution utilizes an intuitive, map-centric interface, including unique multimedia tools, advanced planning capabilities and visualizations specifically focused on the operational environment. With a focus on rapid dissemination and sharing of critical information, GeoSuite delivers real-time, actionable intelligence and situational data in DIL environments.

Integrated Mission Planning and Airspace Control Tools (IMPACT) Demo – The IMPACT demo will provide attendees an understanding of how the IMPACT software suite converges the mission-planning capabilities of the Aviation Mission Planning Systems (AMPS) with the airspace control capabilities of the Tactical Airspace Integration System (TAIS) into a single, role-based, hardware-agnostic, software-centric solution. IMPACT will span command post, mobile/handheld and mounted computing environments, including the Aviation Mission Command Server (AMCS) on aviation platforms and will provide for greater Army, Joint and partner nation interoperability.

Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5): Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) provides U.S. military customers rapid, affordable access to a wide range of COTS computing and network equipment for tactical operations. GD provides technical assistance and logistics support for a wide range of services, from the rapid repair and replacement of equipment at strategically located Regional Support Centers to the deployment of field service personnel to CHS-5 user locations worldwide. Available to all military services and across the federal government, the CHS-5 contract is a "one-stop shop" for tactical IT hardware solutions that now features a new Basic Purchase Option for greater ease of use.

GPS Source Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT): APNT solutions such as the Mounted Assured PNT (MAPS GEN-1) and the new Horizon Nuller antenna provide critical timing and position data solutions in GPS-denied and GPS-degraded environments. MAPS GEN-1, based on the GPS Source SENTRySCOUT system, provides valid and APNT data, independent of the availability or integrity of GPS signals. The core of the MAPS GEN-1 system, the ED3 PNT Hub, is widely utilized in a variety of ground vehicle applications and is the lead platform for Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE). MAPS GEN-1 is currently being fielded by the Army, and the next generation of APNT system is in development.

Shadowcat Radio: The new Shadowcat radio provides a modern, affordable, resilient radio for squad-level communications in contested environments. Its advanced RF technology makes it less detectable and susceptible to interference and jamming attempts of the radio's transmission by adversaries. As additional Shadowcats are added to the network, they work together, offering the resilience of distributed, cooperative beamforming that increases the effective signal power, increases communication range and provides directional diversity to overcome physical obstructions, such as foliage, buildings and jamming.

Tactical Electronic Warfare Systems (TEWS): GD Mission Systems will feature a selection of electronic warfare products that provide users with the capability to quickly detect, locate and identify a wide range of signals in the electromagnetic spectrum to quickly deliver the right information at the right time for situational awareness. The Tactical Electronic Warfare System (TEWS) is a dedicated all-weather, 24-hour, ground tactical electronic support and electronic attack system that provides the commander with options to create multiple dilemmas to a designing enemy by decreasing the sensor to shooter timeline.

SATCOM-on-the-Move: SATCOM-on-the-Move (SOTM) antennas provide secure, beyond-line-of-sight communications for troops operating in remote locations. Designed for rugged tactical environments, these antennas can be mounted on fast-moving vehicles, aircraft and UAVs to provide reliable X-, Ku- or Ka- Mil and commercial band satellite communications anytime, anywhere.

truMLS: truMLS is an open-platform solution that eliminates the need for multiple networks, applications and endpoints at varying security and access levels. By streamlining multilevel information access into a single access point, customers can increase assured information sharing, improve IT system efficiencies and lower costs using the tools designed for easy application and enhanced management.

MD9016 Tactical Displays: GD Mission Systems-Canada's MD9016 ultra-high-definition tactical displays will be demonstrated for the first time at AUSA. Whether installed on a light armored vehicle, infantry fighting vehicle or main battle tank, these new widescreen displays enable flexible multirole configurations for enhanced situational awareness and near-panoramic views. As part of the 9000 series of displays, the MD9016 offers crystal-clear visibility of surroundings and improved detection of obstacles with 4K resolution.

Advanced Vetronics Systems: GD Mission Systems-Canada's suite of advanced vetronics capabilities includes ultra-high-definition displays (4K), embedded computing, low-latency video management, intelligent fire control and stabilization, enabling firing programmable ammunition, networking, power and communication. With real-time situational awareness, high-performance computing and built-in cyber protection, these solutions are tailored for mission success. Using a modular open standards approach and a scalable framework, GD Mission Systems' advanced technologies come with decades-long lifecycle support so that critical systems stand the test of time.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (Booth 827)

Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS): Iron Fist is the trusted active protection system responsible for safeguarding the nation's most valuable asset, the U.S. Soldier. Iron Fist uses independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance. The system provides 360-degree next-generation protection coverage for crew and vehicle survivability in open terrain and urban environments. Its low-SWaP, high-modularity design and ease of integration position Iron Fist as an optimal active protection solution for any fighting vehicle. GD Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Elbit Systems have teamed to offer a superior solution to protect soldiers.

XM1210: The XM1210 combines guidance capability with warhead lethality to form a solution compatible with the Army's future Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) system. The XM1210 is redefining the range of cannon artillery, demonstrating more than 70 kilometers from a 58-caliber cannon. This solution provides the ability to deliver near-precision strike capability and greater standoff distance for artillery forces from enemy fire, ultimately enhancing performance and increasing safety for the artillery warfighter.

Individual Assault Munition (IAM): Nested in the Army's Soldier Lethality requirement, the IAM is a force enabler that will allow U.S. forces to dominate complex and urban terrain and to engage targets from protected positions without exposing soldiers to enemy fires and effects. The one-shot, disposable, shoulder-launched weapon will combine the best capabilities of the M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon, M136 Anti-Tank Weapon, M136E1 and M141 Bunker Defeat Munition, and replace them with a single munition. GD Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND) have teamed to offer superior shoulder-launched technology, leveraging DND's Recoilless Grenade Weapon (RGW) family of shoulder-launched munitions to satisfy IAM requirements.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (Booth 1106)

Digital Engineering Environment (DEE): GDIT provides a secure "digital framework" to allow cross-functional teams to collaborate and make better decisions as they manage, create and test digital prototypes before investing resources in live solutions. DEE allows its users to create more complete solutions to their problems, at lower risk and with long-term cost savings. DEE can transform applications ranging from weapon system developments to enterprise IT.

Zero Trust: Zero trust is accelerating cybersecurity efforts across the federal government. Using technologies such as AI and automation, GDIT delivers advanced cyber capabilities that drive a federated zero trust capability for enterprise and tactical deployments and protect agencies against current and emerging threats.

Identity, Credentialing and Access Management (ICAM): ICAM is the U.S. Defense Department's premier access management solution and is foundational to zero trust implementation. GDIT has developed a federated ICAM solution that allows organizations to share identity information across an enterprise while maintaining local control and knowledge of who and what is on the network at any time. From the enterprise to the edge, GDIT demonstrates ICAM use cases tailored for disconnected environments.

Common Hardware Systems (CHS-6): Leveraging the power of General Dynamics and 25-plus years of proven delivery to our customer, GDIT combines expertise operating global supply chains with the interoperable commercial technology solutions our warfighters demand.

