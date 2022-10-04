Bada Bean Bada Boom Unveils Playful Packaging Rebrand

The plant-based bean snack brand leans into witty personality

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bada Bean Bada Boom, a best-selling snack company, unveiled a packaging redesign that emphasizes the playful personality of the brand. Available online and in stores now, Bada Bean's updated packaging features vibrant colors, fun shapes and fan-favorite "bean characters" to reflect the witty brand name and beloved flavor-packed snacks inside.

Bada Bean snacks offer a plant-based, protein-packed alternative to traditional salty snacking without compromising on flavor or texture. With nine flavors ranging from Zesty Ranch to Sweet Sriracha, everyone is sure to find a favorite.

"One of Bada Bean's core brand values is to make snacking fun," Bada Bean CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We want consumers to smile from the moment they see our bag on shelves to the very last bite. We're confident this new packaging complements the fun spirit of our snacks inside."

Bada Bean is made with simple ingredients that consumers love: broad beans (aka fava beans), a touch of sunflower oil and seasonings. All flavors are 100-percent vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Each 1-ounce serving packs 6g of plant-based protein and 4g of fiber to keep you satisfied and satiated, making them ideal on-the-go and in-between-meal time snacks.

Bada Bean's new look (MSRP $4.99 4.5oz., $1.99 1oz.) is available on BadaBeanSnacks.com, Amazon, and in stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Meijer, ShopRite, Hyvee, and Aldi.

Bada Bean Bada Boom

Bada Bean Bada Boom is a fast-growing, bold and crunchy broad bean snacking brand housed within New York City-based Beyond Better Foods. Bada Bean is a vegan, non-GMO, high-fiber snack made with simple ingredients: roasted broad beans (aka fava beans), sunflower oil and seasonings. Originally known as Enlightened Broad Crisps, Bada Bean rebranded in October 2018 under its current name and packaging. Bada Bean is now available on Amazon and in-stores nationwide, including Sprouts, ShopRite, Wegmans and more.

Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods in 2012, inspired by his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened Ice Cream and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information, visit BadaBeanSnacks.com.

