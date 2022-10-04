Airway Management Announces flexTAP™ Webinar Hosted by CEO Charles Collins and TAP Inventor Keith Thornton

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Management, manufacturer of the most globally researched custom oral appliances, today announced its webinar on October 11 at 7:00 PM CT covering the new flexTAP™ – a premium lab-made oral appliance for the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea, designed with new Vertex Technology and a nasal breathing enhancement.

The webinar will be hosted by Charles Collins, CEO of Airway Management and will include insight from Dr. Keith Thornton, inventor of the Thornton Adjustable Positioner (TAP™).

Learning objectives for the webinar include the future of TAP Sleep Care™ system, Dr. Keith Thornton's innovation behind flexTAP, Nasal Breathing and the importance of Mouth Shield standard accessory, and the unique benefits of flexTAP to patients, clinicians, and labs.

Following the presentation, there will be a live, 10-minute Q&A with Collins and Dr. Thornton.

About Airway Management, Inc.

Airway Management is the manufacturer of the most independently studied oral appliance in the world, offering products that improve the health and quality of life for people who suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. Airway Management is committed to supporting the clinician, health care professional and laboratory technician with high quality, minimally invasive therapy for snoring and sleep apnea.

