Safeguard Equipment Announces the Release of the All-New COMPASS Pro™ Emergency Response Solution

POST FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Equipment is pleased to announce the release of its newest product, the COMPASS Pro emergency response solution.

Safeguard Equipment, an industry leader in developing innovative Personal Voltage and Current Detectors (PVCDs), has entered the tech space with a proprietary app that works in conjunction with the COMPASS Pro device to keep workforces safe and connected.

In addition to detecting voltage and current, the COMPASS Pro uses cutting-edge technology to detect arc flashes, falls, or head impacts. More critically, it offers an emergency response service that provides real-time information upon detecting a crisis event.

The Safeguard Equipment Bluetooth® enabled App initiates real-time emergency alert protocol. Any time an alert is triggered, a 60-second countdown timer is initiated, during which the user can cancel the alert in the case of a false alarm. If the alert is not canceled, the App immediately notifies a designated in-house emergency response team, reducing a company's crisis response time from hours to mere minutes.

This combination of software and hardware equips the response team with accurate information regarding the type of incident, the location of the injured party, and the exact time the incident took place. This protocol ensures that emergency help is not delayed by lack of communication, miscommunication, or confusion.

In the United States, roughly 400 worker deaths and over 30,000 worker injuries are caused by electrical contact yearly, and another 700 worker deaths and 240,000 worker injuries come from falls. In an emergency involving these types of events, every second counts when it comes to providing necessary medical care and treatment.

"Our core mission has always been to provide state-of-the-art wearable PVCD's. We're now improving this life-saving tool with the COMPASS Pro emergency response solution, which has already been tested and proven to improve communication and response-times between teams. We're thrilled to make the job safer for workers in these invaluable industries that keep us all safe."

-Tim Ledford, CEO, Safeguard Equipment

In addition to several field testing opportunities, Safeguard Equipment is currently offering demonstrations of the COMPASS Pro device. Companies can follow the launch on the Safeguard Equipment website , or any of its social media accounts via YouTube , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , or Facebook .

