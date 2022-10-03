InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Automotive Security System (TRO-693)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with an immediate indication of detected trouble at a parked car along with a visual display," said an inventor, from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the 24/7 CAR GUARD. My design allows you to check on your car or be notified 24/7 and contact police in the event of a break-in or other tampering."

The patent-pending invention provides advanced automotive security for vehicle owners. In doing so, it ensures that the owner is notified of any tampering or a theft attempt, even while away from the vehicle. It also could help to identify a would-be car thief, track a stolen car or record an accident. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

