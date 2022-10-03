A.M. Best Affirms Curi's "A" (Excellent) Rating for 19th Consecutive Year

The independent rating agency assigned the company's insurers—Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina and Medical Security Insurance Company—an "Excellent" rating

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced that rating agency A.M. Best has affirmed the "A" (Excellent) rating for its insurance businesses for the nineteenth consecutive year, along with providing a long-term issuer credit rating of "a+" (Excellent). Curi Insurance provides medical professional liability insurance and alternative risk solutions for physicians and their practices. The A.M. Best outlook for these credit ratings is stable.

Curi Logo (PRNewswire)

According to the independent rating agency, the "A" rating is assigned only to select companies that have an excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and financial obligations. The ratings reflect Curi's strong balance sheet and consistent operating performance, which has outperformed the industry and the medical professional liability composite. In addition, Curi has realized favorable underwriting and investment performance.

"Nineteen consecutive years of 'A' ratings from A.M. Best are a testament to our consistent financial performance and strong foundation," said Brad Diericx, Curi Insurance's Chief Executive Officer. "We're incredibly proud of these ratings and remain as committed as ever to the disciplined approach and strategies that have helped us earn this recognition, and importantly, allow us to continue meeting the ever-changing needs of our member-owners."

"We're honored to once again be recognized by A.M. Best for our strength, discipline, and innovation—particularly in light of the challenges that our industry and our customers are facing right now," said Jason Sandner, Curi's Chief Executive Officer. "These ratings are an important reflection of the diligent work of our team and always have us looking toward the future, as we identify new opportunities to grow and strengthen our business to best support the members we serve."

For more information on A.M. Best's 2022 rating of Curi, click here. For more information on Curi's recent financial performance, see the company's Annual Reports at https://curi.com/annual-reports.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

About A.M. Best

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curi