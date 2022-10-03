AdTheorent Awarded Spot on Crain's New York Business Best Places to Work in New York City for 9th Consecutive Year

Company Ranks 5th in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it is being recognized by Crain's New York Business as a winner of its annual 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for the ninth consecutive year. The top 100 companies were chosen based on their respective workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work.

"We are honored to be recognized by Crain's as a top employer in New York City for the 9th consecutive year – during this time, AdTheorent has grown from a small startup to a NASDAQ-listed public company, but we have kept our focus on achieving big goals and conducting business the right way," said James Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "I would like to thank and applaud our smart and ambitious team for the work they do every day to advance programmatic advertising into a more data-driven and privacy-forward future, using statistics and machine learning in lieu of user-based behavioral assumptions and user-specific IDs and profiles."

AdTheorent's privacy-forward programmatic digital advertising platform uses machine learning models fueled by non-individualized statistics to drive superior campaign performance, measured by advertiser-specific business outcomes. AdTheorent's privacy-forward targeting focus is statistical, not individualized, and as a result the company does not need to compile or maintain user profiles, and it does not rely on cookies or user profiles for targeting. Since the company was founded, the AdTheorent team has worked together to build best-in-class technologies, products and solutions that deliver on our clients' complex business objectives. AdTheorent's employees have a real opportunity for professional advancement due to AdTheorent's company-wide growth, rapidly evolving technology and offerings, as well as impressive client roster. AdTheorent is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to foster community, inclusion, and diversity within the organization. AdTheorent offers excellent compensation and benefits, along with a generous PTO policy.

"This year's honorees represent world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from companies and firms in consulting, data and digital media, consumer tech, healthcare, public relations, recruiting, real estate, law and financial services," said Crain's. "Big congratulations to the AdTheorent team for your ranking in 2022 and for your inclusion for past nine consecutive years. This is an impressive accomplishment, and the AdTheorent team should be very proud."

The ranking of the 100 top employers is available online at crainsnewyork.com.

