Truist Foundation donates $250,000 for hurricane relief in South Carolina

Funds will support relief, recovery efforts across impacted region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Foundation today announced it is donating $250,000 to support relief and recovery efforts for South Carolina communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

A portion of the donation will be made to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ian in South Carolina, specifically focused on medium- and long-term community needs such as rebuilding homes and livelihoods, mental health services and other challenges identified by communities that arise as recovery efforts progress.

"As hurricanes continue devastating communities across the Atlantic, from Puerto Rico to Florida to the Carolinas, Truist Foundation is committed to putting our purpose into action," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "This donation benefitting local nonprofit organizations in South Carolina will help provide immediate and long-term aid as these communities assess and address specific needs. Our heartfelt thoughts remain with those in the wake of these storms as the restoration process begins."

"As a company committed to care, it's important to meet moments like Hurricane Ian by focusing on how to best support the developing needs in real time," said Mike Brenan, South Carolina regional president for Truist. "While the full extent of damage from this hurricane is still coming to light, we want to ensure that communities across the state of South Carolina have the funding necessary to begin the recovery process as quickly as possible."

Yesterday, Truist Foundation announced $1 million in grants to support disaster relief efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A significant portion of those funds will be directed to recovery efforts through the CDP's Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Earlier this year, Truist Foundation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, designed to deploy assistance quickly to communities impacted by events such as Hurricane Ian. Those funds will help shelter and support thousands of families and individuals impacted by the storm.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Truist Foundation