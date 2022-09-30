Husqvarna Group Showed Landscapers the Future of Green Space Management at NALP ELEVATE Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative outdoor power equipment products, demonstrated the future of landscaping at the first annual ELEVATE event in Orlando last week. Displaying commercial products from Husqvarna and RedMax, the company demonstrated their leadership in core landscaping tools, a new line of true commercial-grade battery products, robotics and a semi-autonomous wheeled prototype.

The game-changing semi-autonomous stand-on mower is designed for traditional use when needed and features an autonomous operation mode that frees up the operator to work simultaneously on other tasks, such as trimming, edging and blowing.

Also showcased were an all-new line-up of commercial battery-powered professional products, which are set to be released in 2023. The line-up successfully addresses essential performance needs while meeting impending regional emissions and noise regulations.

"Battery, robotics and autonomous solutions are unquestionably the future of landscaping," said Carlos Haddad, Vice-President of North America, Professional at Husqvarna Group. "Given that every property, workforce, even municipality is not the same, the best way for professionals to be strategic and successful is to be cognizant of and engage those products and services that offer solutions for every aspect of their business." Speaking at ELEVATE, Haddad reinforced how robotic and autonomous solutions are transforming the industry.

In case you missed ELEVATE, visit the Husqvarna (#9094) and RedMax (#11100) booths to see these exciting products at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky from October 19 - 21, 2022. To learn more about Husqvarna's commercial products, visit here.

About ELEVATE

ELEVATE (formerly LANDSCAPES and GIE) is the National Association of Landscape Professionals' new annual conference and expo for management-level landscape management, design-build, lawn care, irrigation, and horticulture professionals. Held in a different city each year, ELEVATE brings together the industry's top CEOs, decision-makers, thought-leaders, and manufacturers for three days of immersive education and networking. Visit here to learn more about the event.

About Husqvarna Group

Since 1689, Husqvarna Group has manufactured high-performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations. Today, the company offers a broad range of high-performing outdoor power equipment products for forest and garden, construction and robotics. Husqvarna Group represents technological leadership in key areas: robotic mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, blowers and mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries. Visit here to learn more.

