PG&E Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation) (PRNewswire)

What: Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call



When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be available at

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through November 3, 2022 by dialing (800) 770-2030. Confirmation code 64421 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PG&E Corporation