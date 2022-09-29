National Association of Chronic Disease Directors Impact Award Winners Announced

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACDD is proud to announce the winners of this year's esteemed Impact Awards, which were presented to distinguished Members and public health professionals at a special ceremony during NACDD's Annual Business Meeting.

"The Impact Award winners and their work are an inspiration to all of NACDD Members to continue their dedication and hard work preventing disease and promoting health," said NACDD CEO John Robitscher , MPH.

The awards are nominated by NACDD Members and selected by a committee of Board Members. This year's Awards Committee was led by Teresa Aseret-Manygoats (chair), Linnea Fletcher , and Dr. Leslie McKnight .

The 2022 Impact Awards Winners:

Community Impact Award (Individual): Esther Hoang, Manager of Nicotine Use Prevention and Control (NUPAC) Program, Population and Community Health Bureau, Public Health Division at the New Mexico Department of Health.

Community Impact Award (Chronic Disease Unit): The Diabetes and Kidney Unit at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Chronic Disease Innovator (two awards given):

The Chronic Disease Prevention Section at the Georgia Department of Public Health

The Diabetes, Heart Disease and Stroke Program within the Center for Chronic Care and Disease Management at the Rhode Island Department of Health

Health Equity Champion (Individual): Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, Director & Epidemiologist, Office of Health Equity, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Health Equity Champion (Chronic Disease Unit): MiRACE (Michigan Real Adaptive Changes to Equity) and MEAT (Michigan Equity Action) Teams within the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Control at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Rising Star Award: Jennifer Mandelbaum, Program Evaluator in the Division of Diabetes and Heart Disease Management at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Mentor Award: Adeline Yerkes, Owner/Manager of AMY Consulting, LLCs, Private Consultant on Health Systems, and a Senior Public Health Consultant for NACDD.

Joseph W. Cullen Excellence Award: Dany Bourjolly Smith, Director of Employee Benefits for the City of Wilmington, Delaware.

In addition, CEO John Robitscher presented a special award, Project Officer of the Future, to Devi Hawkins-Prather, Public Health Advisor and Project Officer with the Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support.

The ProVention Health Foundation also presented two awards. The Excellence in Achievement Award was given to Screenvision Media. The Health Policy Award was given to The Honorable Rosa DeLauro, United States Congresswoman representing the Third District of Connecticut.

NACDD appreciated that its Impact Award winners were announced in-person at the Annual Business Meeting during our recent Chronic Disease Academy in Chicago. Funded by the CDC, the Chronic Disease Academy is NACDD's signature annual event. More than 300 NACDD Members attended and engaged in Academy programming focused on the 2022 theme, "Moving Forward: Equity, Action, Resilience."

Learn more about the Impact Award winners, Chronic Disease Academy, and more at chronicdisease.org

