Computecoin Launches Web3 University Program at University of Chicago

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The web3 data infrastructure Computecoin has partnered with colleges and universities around the United States for a series of tech webinars and workshops designed to introduce students to web3 and blockchain technology, connect them with experts in the industry, and help students prepare for research or industry careers in the web3 industry.

The series' inaugural event was held on September 27 in collaboration with the University of Chicago.

"We are poised on the edge of a computing revolution," said Computecoin CEO Dr. Max Li. "Last year, blockchain- and web3-related job listings spiked by almost 400 percent, and the blockchain market is projected to exceed $60 billion by 2026. Needless to say," Li continued, "there is no shortage of opportunities in the web3 space for recent college graduates, especially those with a computer science or mathematics background. And there's a definite need for more researchers who will add to the growing academic literature on blockchain and web3. Blockchain is an incredibly exciting space to be involved in; it's constantly evolving and growing."

Computecoin began in a university lab; with these webinars and workshops, we want to share our insights - about web3, decentralized storage and blockchain - with the next generation of innovators and help them get a strong start on their entrepreneurial, professional or academic journeys in the space.

The workshop series will acquaint students with the fundamentals of web3, including what web3 and blockchains are, how they work and what they can do. Additionally, the Computecoin team will introduce students to some of today's most essential topics in the web3 space, including digital infrastructure, dApp development and deployment, and building networks capable of meeting the needs of web3 apps. In addition to Computecoin's CEO and COO, students will also hear from CTO Dr. Sean Yang, who will host a live demonstration of how developers can deploy their dApps in Computecoin.

Computecoin is excited to share our industry experience and decentralized storage and computing expertise with the next generation of developers, entrepreneurs and researchers, helping them prepare for careers at the cutting edge of the fast-changing space that is web3.

About Computecoin

Computecoin is a web3 data infrastructure - a decentralized storage network designed for web2 users and developers to transit into the web3 era easily. Our project has been backed by two U.S. patents, two academic publications, and a world-class R&D team. Learn more at www.computecoin.com.

