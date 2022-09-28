Mindful Movement Brand IMBŌDHI Celebrates Five Years of Upcycling with 10th Deadstock Fabric Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMBŌDHI , the athleisure brand encouraging movement through minimalist and mindful onesie designs, today announced the launch of its Cobalt Collection – the California-based company's 10th installment of apparel created entirely from verified deadstock. Known for utilizing plant-based fabrics in activewear onesies, the eco-conscious brand began sourcing leftover fabric to combat the apparel industry's waste while minimizing its own environmental impact.

"Textile waste is a global environmental issue. As entrepreneurs creating a physical product, it's our responsibility to make sure our sourcing decisions are grounded in maximizing conservation," said IMBŌDHI Co-Founder Ariel Dubov. "We're proud to continue offering shoppers an alternative to high-consequence fashion through collections of verified deadstock in addition to our plant-based fabric line."

IMBŌDHI apparel is produced along a 400-mile supply chain in California, from selecting materials in Los Angeles to sewing in a woman-owned garment factory in San Francisco. While 80% of its apparel is made from ethically-harvested eucalyptus and beechwood that is insecticide-free, IMBŌDHI founders Carolina Saboya and Ariel Dubov introduced deadstock containing polyester and spandex to compensate for overproduction in the apparel industry.

The Cobalt Collection, named after the heathered blue color of the deadstock fabric, features two of IMBŌDHI's best sellers – the Bōdhi Jumper, a unique jumpsuit design highlighted by loose-fit pants and a compressive, double-paneled lux bodice for support; and the Astra Bodysuit, IMBŌDHI's most performance-driven, activewear onesie. The Cobalt Collection also includes the Tara Crop Sweater, which can be paired with any IMBŌDHI onesie.

The technical composition in the Cobalt Collection allows for moisture-wicking properties, four-way stretch, odor resistance and temperature-regulating breathability in ultra-soft reclaimed fabric.

The Cobalt Collection ($68 - $124) is available for purchase on imbodhi.co .

Please visit IMBŌDHI for information on IMBŌDHI's eco-conscious ethos and environmental impact.

About IMBŌDHI

Established in 2016, IMBŌDHI is a California-made active apparel brand encouraging minimalism and movement through dynamic onesies built with sustainably-sourced fabrics. Founders Carolina Saboya and Ariel Dubov created the word IMBŌDHI to communicate the mission of the company. The merging of two meaningful words — embody and bōdhi, meaning "awakening" in Sanskrit — represents the practice of finding wisdom in our bodies through movement. While known for its signature best-selling onesie, the Bōdhi Jumper, IMBŌDHI now offers six distinct onesie styles, adapting its apparel to suit many movement-oriented activities and body types.

