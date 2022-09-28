KRAS Kickers Give Cancer the Boot!

Patients, Doctors, Researchers Gather to Exchange

Knowledge about the Most Common Cancer Biomarker

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer patient advocates, doctors, researchers, and pharmaceutical industry partners are joining forces during KRAS Kickers Connect conference Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Charlotte. The in-person and virtual hybrid event features world renowned scientists and patient advocate leaders. KRAS Kickers Connect will be held Friday and Saturday at the Hyatt Centric Charlotte SouthPark, 3100 Apex Dr., Charlotte.

KRAS cancers are no longer "undruggable." We now have targeted treatments and are on the cusp of exciting discoveries…

"For decades, KRAS-driven cancers were considered 'undruggable,'" says Terri Conneran, KRAS Kickers Founder and Charlotte lung cancer patient. "Now, KRAS patients not only have FDA-approved targeted treatments, we are on the cusp of exciting new discoveries through the many KRAS clinical trials underway. KRAS Connect is a unique event where patients, researchers, clinicians and industry partners explore creative ways of working together to advance these efforts."

The KRAS biomarker, or gene mutation, is the most common cancer biomarker, accounting for 25 percent of all lung cancers. KRAS is found in colorectal and other cancers, as well. Conneran, who has been battling lung cancer since 2017, founded KRAS Kickers to create a network for patients and families in search of KRAS information and support.

The conference will also be livestreamed and recorded and made available to registrants. To register to attend online, visit https://www.kraskickers.org/kraskickersconnect2022.

In addition to patient advocate leaders, some of the conference's distinguished speakers include the following:

Channing Der , Ph.D., Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill .

Kristen Marrone , M.D., Assistant Professor of Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins and Associate Program Director of their Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship Program.

Ferdinandos Skoulidis, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Sumita Bhatta , M.D., board certified oncologist and Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Head of Oncology at Amgen.

KRAS Kickers members engage with leading doctors, researchers, and advocates to learn about new developments and clinical trials, connect to resources, build community, and share their stories to give hope to others with a common goal to kick cancer's KRAS! The mission of the Dusty Joy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, doing business as KRAS Kickers & LiveLung, is advancing education, early detection, optimal care, and empathy to people impacted by lung and other cancers triggered by specific biomarkers.

