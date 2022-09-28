Johnson & Johnson Vision Expands Access to Myopia Management for More Patients with Abiliti™ Overnight Lenses

ACUVUE ® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management expands access to more patients with FDA approval of lens parameter expansion and greater availability in North America

FitAbiliti™ software delivers first fit success rate of approximately 90% *1

J&J Vision reveals expansion and evidence-based myopia management strategies at Vision By Design 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision,† a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,‡ today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). Johnson & Johnson Vision also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.

"By expanding the parameters for Abiliti™ Overnight lenses, it creates more opportunities for eye care professionals to reach even more patients," said Chandra Mickles, OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS, North America Professional Education Lead, Myopia, Johnson & Johnson Vision.§ "The expansion of treatment options comes at a critical time as myopia rates continue to rise among children.2 At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we remain committed to changing the trajectory of myopia with evidence-based strategies and professional support."

Myopia, sometimes called 'nearsightedness', is a chronic and progressive disease that poses the biggest eye health threat of the 21st Century.2,3,4,5 Children under 12 who are diagnosed with myopia are at greater risk of developing high myopia which may lead to sight threatening complications later in life.6

Abiliti™ Overnight lenses are orthokeratology (ortho-k) lenses and are worn overnight to temporarily reduce refractive error and subject to an eye care professional's myopia management plan, may eliminate the need to wear contact lenses or glasses during waking hours after the lenses are removed.**7 The lenses are designed to match a patient's eye based on its unique corneal shape and prescription.8 The FitAbiliti™ software guides the eye care professional through the fitting process empirically and recommends a lens with the first fit success rate of approximately 90%.*1

"Myopia is on the rise and it is critical to meet increasing patient needs with innovative solutions,"2 said Nicholas Despotidis, OD, FAAO, FCOVD, FAAOMC.†† "With this new expansion of Abiliti™ Overnight lenses, optometrists are now able to provide additional treatment options to even more myopic patients. Getting the fitting right as efficiently as possible is important and I've found great success and ease-of-use with the FitAbiliti™ software."

Each annual purchase of an Abiliti™ product will provide a free comprehensive eye health exam to a child in need through Sight For Kids® – a joint program from Johnson & Johnson Vision† and the not-for-profit Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). Sight For Kids® is one of the largest-known, school-based eye health programs that mobilizes LCIF and eye care professionals to provide comprehensive eye health services in low-income schools around the world.

Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management are now available nationwide. The lenses are available in two different lens designs: ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management and ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management for Astigmatism.7

Patients and eye care professionals seeking more information can visit: www.seeyourabiliti.com.

About ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management

ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management are orthokeratology lenses approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for myopia management. Abiliti™ Overnight lenses are worn overnight to temporarily reduce refractive error up to 6.00 diopters (and up to 1.50 diopters of astigmatism), and subject to the eye care professional's myopia management plan, may eliminate the need to wear contact lenses or glasses throughout the waking hours after lenses are removed.*7

Important Safety Information for Contact Lens Wearers

ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for the management of myopia. An eye care professional will determine whether these contact lenses are right for you. Although, rare, serious eye problems including vision loss and blindness can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these symptoms, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care disinfection instructions provided by your eye care professional. Do not wear these contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact to your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and review the Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-877-334-3937, or visit www.seeyourabiliti.com.

* Final lens fit is determined by the ECP - software is for decision support only

† Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

‡ Johnson & Johnson MedTech comprises the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment.

§ Chandra Mickles, OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS, is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., with oversight of North America Professional Education for Myopia for the Vision Care organization.

** For the purposes of refractive correction, the lenses are indicated for reducing error up to 6.00D of myopia and up to 1.50D of astigmatism. Results may vary by patient and prescription level.

†† Dr. Nicholas Despotidis, OD, FAAO, FCOVD, FAAOMC is a paid consultant of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc.

‡‡ Results may vary by patient and prescription

