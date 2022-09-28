Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as September Volumes Hold Steady at Low Level; Third Quarter Sales Volume Expected to Decline Versus Q3 2021

- September new-vehicle sales pace forecast to finish near 13.3 million units, up 0.1 million from last month's 13.2 million pace and up from last year's 12.3 million level.
- Sales volume in September expected to rise nearly 8% from one year ago but remain relatively low at 1.10 million units.
- Third-quarter sales to finish near 3.4 million units, down less than 1% from Q3 2021.
- Cox Automotive officially lowers 2022 new-vehicle sales forecast to 13.7 million, down more than 9% from 2021 and at the lowest volume in a decade.
ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September U.S. auto sales, when confirmed next week, are expected to show a new-vehicle market mostly unchanged from previous months and still stuck in low gear. According to the Cox Automotive forecast released today, September U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to finish near 1.10 million units, with a sales pace, or seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), of 13.3 million. Sales volume in September is expected to show an increase of nearly 8% over last year but finish down almost 4% compared to last month. The decline compared to last month is mainly attributed to one less selling day.
According to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "New-vehicle sales have been remarkably consistent through the third quarter, with sales of approximately 1.1 million units each month in July, August, and September. New-vehicle inventory has been holding steady, with days' supply near 40."
With the September result, total new-vehicle sales in the third quarter are forecast at 3.4 million units, down less than 1% from Q3 2021 and down only modestly from the 3.5 million units sold in Q2 2022. For comparison, sales in Q3 2019 reached 4.3 million. General Motors, Ford and Tesla will be among the biggest gainers year over year in Q3, with many Japanese brands, still struggling with inventory issues, booking the most significant declines, notably Honda and Nissan.
One year ago, the new-vehicle market began suffering a significant lack of inventory, and the sales pace fell to 12.3 million in September 2021. Inventory has improved since but remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Added Chesbrough, "The supply shortage has likely created some pent-up demand—folks who were essentially waiting in line for inventory to return. But the recent changes in the economic outlook from rising interest rates is beginning to chip away at demand, and the waiting line for new vehicles is likely getting much shorter."
With no notable inventory improvement forecast in the fourth quarter and waning new-vehicle demand, Cox Automotive has lowered its full-year forecast to 13.7 million units, down from 14.4 million. Sales in 2022 are projected to finish down more than 9% versus 2021 and at the lowest level in a decade.
September 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights
- New-vehicle sales volume is forecast to rise 7.7% from September 2021 but decline 3.9% from last month.
- The SAAR in September 2022 is estimated to be 13.3 million, above last year's 12.3 million level and up 0.1 million from last month's pace.
- September 2022 had 25 selling days, one less than August but equal to September 2021.
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Segment
Sep-22
Sep-21
Aug-22
YOY%
MOM%
Sep-22
Aug-22
MOM
Mid-Size Car
65,000
53,645
67,798
21.2 %
-4.1 %
5.9 %
5.9 %
0.0 %
Compact Car
70,000
70,476
71,878
-0.7 %
-2.6 %
6.4 %
6.3 %
0.1 %
Compact SUV/Crossover
170,000
133,152
172,148
27.7 %
-1.2 %
15.5 %
15.0 %
0.4 %
Full-Size Pickup Truck
160,000
156,188
166,442
2.4 %
-3.9 %
14.5 %
14.5 %
0.0 %
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
190,000
196,346
193,927
-3.2 %
-2.0 %
17.3 %
16.9 %
0.3 %
Grand Total2
1,100,000
1,021,244
1,144,580
7.7 %
-3.9 %
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown
Q3 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights
- Total sales hold steady through Q3, consistently at 1.13 million units a month. Year-to-date sales at the end of Q3 are expected to be down nearly 13%.
- General Motors retains the top spot as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. market in Q3, thanks partly to inventory improvements versus 2021.
- Tesla is forecast to gain share again in Q3 and hold the top spot as the best-selling luxury automaker in the U.S.
Sales Forecast1
Year-to-Date Sales Forecast
OEM
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
YOY%
QOQ%
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
YOY
General Motors
539,028
443,117
578,639
21.6 %
-6.8 %
1,626,789
1,766,219
-7.9 %
Toyota
513,846
566,005
531,105
-9.2 %
-3.2 %
1,559,543
1,857,884
-16.1 %
Ford
473,595
397,644
480,558
19.1 %
-1.4 %
1,383,327
1,387,615
-0.3 %
Hyundai
390,689
370,536
380,282
5.4 %
2.7 %
1,093,564
1,175,480
-7.0 %
Stellantis
388,481
410,917
408,521
-5.5 %
-4.9 %
1,202,223
1,365,880
-12.0 %
Honda
211,326
345,914
239,789
-38.9 %
-11.9 %
717,533
1,179,424
-39.2 %
Nissan-Mitsubishi
163,462
222,754
205,043
-26.6 %
-20.3 %
595,986
859,832
-30.7 %
Volkswagen
159,232
135,629
145,822
17.4 %
9.2 %
418,594
505,163
-17.1 %
Subaru
135,747
141,552
131,449
-4.1 %
3.3 %
399,542
462,802
-13.7 %
Tesla
126,844
91,693
130,047
38.3 %
-2.5 %
386,634
237,223
63.0 %
BMW
85,925
82,064
84,036
4.7 %
2.2 %
250,551
265,683
-5.7 %
Daimler
84,905
71,185
98,835
19.3 %
-14.1 %
259,679
253,543
2.4 %
Mazda
72,299
84,046
60,535
-14.0 %
19.4 %
215,102
273,213
-21.3 %
Geely
22,402
32,436
30,055
-30.9 %
-25.5 %
76,724
96,456
-20.5 %
Tata
13,837
19,064
12,545
-27.4 %
10.3 %
44,575
75,279
-40.8 %
Grand Total2
3,387,127
3,414,557
3,522,210
-0.8 %
-3.8 %
10,242,511
11,761,697
-12.9 %
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes OEMs not shown
All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.
