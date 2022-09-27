SkillUp Coalition Partners with OneTen to Drive Economic Prosperity for Black Talent in the United States

SkillUp forms strategic partnership with nation's leading coalition committed to hiring and advancing Black Americans without four-year degrees in the next decade

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers, and employers, today announced that they have joined forces with OneTen , a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America's leading executives, companies and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black Americans without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles.

SkillUp and OneTen plan to empower and support the need for a diverse workforce through the placement of Black talent into jobs that companies sorely need as the war for talent continues.

As an endorsed aggregator of talent developers, SkillUp joins a growing portfolio of leading educators, upskillers, and career training providers committed to providing in-demand skills for sought-after jobs at the country's top employers. Specifically, SkillUp connects job seekers to a quality, vetted training catalog of more than 500 regional and national short-term training programs (12 months or less) that align with in-demand career fields. Over 300 programs can be completed online or in hybrid environments and 79 programs are offered at no cost. The SkillUp ecosystem also provides career exploration, career coaching, and resources to support workers at any stage of their career journey.

"SkillUp's direct-to-worker approach allows us to connect and promote best-in-class resources to our talent community of over one million job-seekers," said Elissa Salas, Vice President of Partnerships & Operations, SkillUp Coalition. "We are thrilled to partner with OneTen to bridge the gap between employer commitment and action for Black talent."

This partnership is more important than ever as while the job market is booming, the racial wealth gap in America remains vast, largely due to the lack of access to quality, well-paying jobs that do not require college degrees: 79% of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, which automatically excludes the 76% of Black talent over age 25 with relevant experience who don't have baccalaureate degrees. In an economy where Black people only own 1.5% of America's wealth, harnessing multi-stakeholder partnerships is vital to spearheading diversity and fostering pathways to earned success.

"We are delighted to partner with an organization that is as committed as we are to expanding opportunity and upward mobility," said Maurice Jones, OneTen CEO. "Together with SkillUp, we will strengthen the talent ecosystem of top employers and talent developers to more quickly place skilled Black talent in family-sustaining jobs."

SkillUp and OneTen plan to empower and support the need for a diverse workforce through the placement of Black talent into jobs that companies sorely need as the war for talent continues. By addressing unmet business needs, helping candidates find fulfilling employment, and allowing more individuals to transition into careers with family-sustaining wages, inclusive work culture is within reach.

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. Since its founding, SkillUp has connected 1 Million workers to career and training support throughout the country.

The coalition brings together over 90 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates LevelUp local partnerships in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Florida, Louisiana, Northern Nevada, Philadelphia, New York City, and Ohio.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America's story with Black talent. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

