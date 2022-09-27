Quicken strengthens its personal finance platform with new robust investment features

Leading personal finance management software can now track cryptocurrency investments, restricted stock units, and investment partnerships, alongside traditional holdings

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc., maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, released new Quicken for Windows features, including tracking for cryptocurrency investments, restricted stock units (RSUs), and investment partnerships. The updates bolster an already robust set of investment capabilities, further strengthening Quicken's position as the most comprehensive and flexible personal finance software on the market.

For over 35 years, Quicken has been a trusted resource for more than 20 million customers, helping them manage their finances in one place. Quicken's new investment tracking features allows users to see how changes in the market affect their investments, monitor progress for goals with target portfolio allocation analysis, and minimize risk while maximizing diversification by uncovering concentrated positions. With these new Quicken for Windows features, users are able to track an even broader range of investments.

The new features are especially important during a time of market volatility as uncertain economic times impact people's financial decisions. In a recent survey, Quicken found that while almost 30% of Americans had planned to buy a car in 2022, 60% of those respondents reconsidered. Similarly, 21% had planned to buy a first or new house this year, with 69% of those now reconsidering. The new Quicken features are designed to help users better understand the performance of their investment portfolio and make informed life decisions.

"We are committed to helping our customers confidently take control of their finances and lead healthy financial lives," said Quicken CEO, Eric Dunn. "Our platform helps customers make smart financial moves by tracking the real-time performance of diverse investments all in one place, which now includes support for crypto, restricted stock units (RSUs) and investment partnership. We've also added real-time quotes to provide up-to-the-minute data about how changes in the market affect the overall value of their portfolios."

The new features include:

Crypto support: Through a new cryptocurrency security type and cryptocurrency quotes, users will be able to track and update the value of the crypto securities in their portfolio. Quicken is also expanding share value tracking to account for up to eight decimal places, providing users with increased accuracy and the precision needed for tracking cryptocurrency positions.

RSU support: This new feature supports both basic tax tracking and complete valuation performance tracking for RSU holders, including grant tracking and flexible share vesting. This unique feature also allows users to customize how RSUs are represented in their portfolio and net worth. Users can choose to include the potential value of their unvested RSUs or exclude them entirely so they reflect their actual net worth. Users can also track the tax implications of RSU vesting events by reducing the share number to account for taxes.

Investment partnership support: Quicken users who own limited partnership interest (such as private equity or venture capital funds) can now seamlessly track their activities, including their initial capital commitment, contributions they make to the fund, and cash or stock returns. This also enables their overall net worth to accurately reflect these partnerships. Users can access a detailed summary of their investments, including new metrics such as cash MOIC, overall MOIC and IRR.

Real-time quotes: Quicken now offers real-time stock quotes of publicly-traded stocks for all Premier and above subscribers.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 35 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

