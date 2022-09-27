PANASONIC AND (RED) PARTNER TO FIGHT HEALTH INJUSTICE

Panasonic launches a collection of (PANASONIC)RED lifestyle technology products and commits $250,000 to the Global Fund to support life-saving programs.

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, today announced a partnership with (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight health injustices. The partnership is celebrated with the announcement of a $250,000 commitment to the Global Fund, which will help strengthen healthcare systems and fund life-saving programs which support equitable access to testing and treatment in communities most in need.

In addition to Panasonic's monetary commitment, a collection of (PANASONIC)RED products, spanning tech, cookware, personal hygiene and more, will bring awareness to the fight and empower consumers to choose (RED) when purchasing products.

The partnership launches just following the Global Fund's 7th Replenishment Conference in New York City, and demonstrates the continued commitment of (RED)'s private sector partners to ending diseases that are both preventable and treatable.

"At Panasonic, we are committed to producing sustainable and innovative technologies that contribute to a healthier planet where we all can thrive," said Walter Taffarello, Director of Appliance and Beauty Merchandise, Panasonic. "Ensuring the health of the global population is a central component to our commitment, and we are thrilled to partner with (RED) to further this pursuit."

"(RED) is thrilled to be joining forces with Panasonic and launching the incredible (PANASONIC)RED collection," said Jennifer Lotito, President and Chief Operating Officer of (RED). "This partnership will help ensure that preventable and treatable diseases are actually preventable and treatable for everyone."

A portion of the (PANASONIC)RED collection includes:

RED MULTISHAPE Grooming System. The MULTISHAPE offers a simplified, personalized and premium grooming experience for frequent travelers . Available for purchase at PanasonicMultishape.com . U.S. only. (PANASONIC)MULTISHAPE Grooming System. The MULTISHAPE offers a simplified, personalized and premium grooming experience for frequent travelersAvailable for purchase at. U.S. only.

RED Technics Turntable. As the go-to choice of DJs the world over, the SL-1200 Series has long been a dominant presence on the global music scene. The new SL-1200M7LR is available for purchase at https://us.technics.com/ (PANASONIC)Technics Turntable. As the go-to choice of DJs the world over, the SL-1200 Series has long been a dominant presence on the global music scene. The new SL-1200M7LR is available for purchase at

Shop additional product offerings in the collection and learn more about this life-saving partnership at Amazon.com/RED .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

About (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include AM Denmark, Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Barefoot Dreams, Beats by Dr. Dre, Earth Rated, eos, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Jeep, KISS Products, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Morel Eyewear, Panasonic, Primark, RAM, The Ridge, Salesforce, Starbucks, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, Vahdam India and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated over $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

