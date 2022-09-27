Meridian Integration Supports the 25th Annual EMACS Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration, a leading provider of solutions and services for the Utility industry, is proud to sponsor the 25th Annual EMACS conference. This year's conference drives attendees to focus on the latest technologies that enhance utility customers' and employees' experiences.

As a sponsor of the conference's mobile engagement application, Meridian Integration will be showcasing IDEA, Meridian's digital customer engagement solution that's enhancing customer service experiences across the US. Additionally, industry leaders will speak about how the Utility industry is evolving and how utilities can stay ahead of the curve and improve customer engagement and satisfaction.

The 25th annual EMACS conference is in Orlando, Florida - from October 17-20. We look forward to seeing you there!

About Meridian Integration

Meridian Integration provides turnkey solutions and services focused on digital customer engagement, mission-critical system implementations/migrations, roadmap advisory services, and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian has been a member of the Oracle Partner Network for over 14 years and has been a trusted advisor to hundreds of clients.

About Chartwell

For 25 years, Chartwell has been helping Utilities improve customer experience, satisfaction, and operational efficiency. Chartwell collects and analyzes industry data to develop benchmarks, publish key insights, and identify best practices. Chartwell also provides opportunities for utility professionals to share groundbreaking ideas and work together to problem-solve.

Contact:

M. Roberts

Meridian Integration

833-570-2192

Hello@Meridian-Integration.com

