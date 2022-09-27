Global Biopharmaceutical Leader to Usher C-Path in Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Board names Dr. Daniel Jorgensen as Chief Executive Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Path Institute (C-Path) today named Daniel M. Jorgensen, M.D., MPH, MBA, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). An experienced leader in drug development, healthcare and business, Jorgensen will continue C-Path's distinguished reputation of collaboration with global stakeholders, including patient groups, academic institutions, the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies, to set a vision for C-Path's next phase of growth and innovation. Jorgensen's tenure as CEO will commence on the first of October.

"Dr. Jorgensen has long been a visionary in drug development, applying his vast insight, experience and passion for healthcare to advancing every organization he has been a part of," said Kristen Swingle, M.S., C-Path's COO and President. "We're excited to welcome him to C-Path and to be able to benefit from his leadership and expertise."

Jorgensen is an accomplished physician executive with more than 24 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, in both small and large companies, public and private, including C-level positions for the past 11 years. Before C-Path, he was CEO at AxoProtego, guiding the neuroscience startup through funding and partnership activities. AxoProtego has an exclusive worldwide license from Johns Hopkins University for a biotechnology platform addressing neurodegeneration in areas of high unmet need.

Jorgensen began his career as a pediatrician with a deep interest in vaccines and public health. He worked at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and other public health organizations before taking his first job in the industry, developing vaccines for Pasteur Merieux Connaught. Subsequently, during his 10 years at Pfizer, Jorgensen was the Global Clinical Leader for azithromycin and was named Pfizer's first Vaccine Development Team Leader, playing a key role in multiple FDA meetings, submissions and approvals. Thereafter, he served as Chief Medical Officer at several biotechnology companies, developing drugs across multiple therapeutic areas.

"Dan's deep pharmaceutical and regulatory expertise makes him the perfect choice to drive C-Path into the future," said Wainwright Fishburn, C-Path Board Chair. "We were searching for a bold leader with an outstanding background to execute our strategic roadmap for continued organizational growth globally, and we're thrilled that he'll be leading the organization."

"C-Path has an excellent reputation in advancing medical innovation and global health in a way that is uniquely collaborative, and I am thrilled to be part of its mission," Jorgensen said. "We have a lot of exciting goals for the years ahead and I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running, with the support of C-Path's outstanding staff and extended stakeholders."

Jorgensen holds a B.S. from Yale University, an M.D. from the University of Wisconsin Medical School and a Master of Public Health from the University of Washington School of Public Health. He also holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management, as a member of the charter class for Yale's MBA for Executives: Leadership in Healthcare.

"We look forward to building new C-Path partnerships within the national and international scientific, industry and regulatory communities, with the goal of improving the health of patients and populations," Jorgensen added.

About Critical Path Institute

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit organization established in 2005 as a public and private partnership. C-Path's mission is to catalyze the development of new approaches that advance medical innovation and regulatory science, accelerating the path to a healthier world. An international leader in forming collaborations, C-Path has established numerous global consortia that currently include more than 1,600 scientists from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations, and hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. C-Path U.S. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, C-Path in Europe is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands and C-Path Ltd. operates from Dublin, Ireland with additional staff in multiple other locations. For more information, visit c-path.org.

Critical Path Institute is supported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is 54.2% funded by the FDA/HHS, totaling $13,239,950, and 45.8% funded by non-government source(s), totaling $11,196,634. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, FDA/HHS or the U.S. Government.

