GEP EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH THE LAUNCH OF NEW OFFICE IN ABU DHABI

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced the opening of a new office in Abu Dhabi. The firm's newest office provides a full range of procurement and supply chain consulting, services and the industry's leading procurement software platform. Over the last decade, GEP has worked with several leading Middle Eastern companies to transform their procurement and supply chains, and currently supports clients in the aviation, CPG, energy, financial services and oil & gas sectors.

"We're expanding to support global clients, who are increasingly turning to the Middle East for a wide variety of components, materials and services as well as energy, to build more reliable global supply chains," said Abdel Halim Ahmed, regional head of software sales, GEP Middle East. "We aim to become an essential hub for GEP's global clients sourcing suppliers across this region and a preferred partner for leading Middle Eastern companies transforming their global procurement and value chains."

This expansion serves the firm's ambitious plans to continue growing its presence across this essential region through a unique combination of end-to-end procurement and supply chain strategy, managed services and software solutions. GEP provides greater digital innovation, impact and value. Today, GEP SOFTWARE™ is used in 120 countries and sets the industry standard, transforming how some of the world's leading companies create greater value from their spend. GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables global organizations to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and supply chain functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

