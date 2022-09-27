Craig Hospital designated as a Traumatic Brain Injury Model System for its 24th year

The hospital is one of nine rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. that has earned SCI and TBI Model Systems designations.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Hospita l , a world-renowned neurorehabilitation and research hospital for people who have sustained spinal cord and/or brain injuries , has been awarded a five-year grant to serve as a Traumatic Brain Injury Model System Center.

Since 1998, Craig Hospital has earned continuous funding as a TBI Model System Center from the Administration for Community Living's National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research. Craig is one of 16 Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems (TBIMS) Centers that will generate new knowledge through site-specific research projects, collaborative projects and contributions of data to the TBIMS national longitudinal database.

In addition to earning a TBIMS Center designation for the past 24 years, Craig has served as a Spinal Cord Injury Model Systems (SCIMS) Center since 1973. Craig also manages the Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems National Data and Statistical Center (TBIMS NDSC), which serves as the central resource for researchers and data collectors within the TBIMS program. TBIMS NDSC supports the TBIMS longitudinal data collection and has been awarded to Craig Hospital since 2006.

"Being a part of the TBIMS community is incredibly important to Craig from both the clinical and research perspective," said Candy Tefertiller, executive director of research and evaluation at Craig Hospital. "We're excited to continue participating in this innovative network of centers moving TBI rehabilitation and research forward, and we are looking forward to contributing meaningful data to the field through our research efforts in the 2022-2027 cycle."

TBIMS Centers provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary services to people with TBI as a prerequisite for conducting research that contributes to the development of and access to evidence-based TBI rehabilitation with the ultimate goal of improving the health and function, community living, and participation and employment outcomes of people with TBI.

The TBIMS program is the first and largest prospective, longitudinal multi-center study ever conducted, which examines the course of recovery and outcomes following the delivery of a coordinated system of acute neurotrauma and inpatient rehabilitation for TBI.

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for 33 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI® award in 2009, 2012 through 2015, and 2020 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 4th recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2020. The 2020 recognition ensures Magnet designation until the year 2025. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012 through 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022, was ranked in the top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker's Healthcare in 2014, and named a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. For more information, visit craighospital.org.

