Angelo Adams to Steer Zipcar into the Future of Urban Transportation

Zipcar continues to provide affordable, convenient, and reliable access to a car without the cost or hassle of owning one.

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipcar, the world's leading car sharing network, announced Angelo Adams as the leader of the company, effective immediately.

Angelo Adams, new leader of Zipcar, whose priorities include enhancing the member experience and providing a sustainable transportation solution to cities and campuses nationwide by offering affordable, convenient, and reliable access to a car. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Angelo to the Zipcar team and are confident in his ability to lead the company into the future of transportation through the enhancement of its membership model, fleet management, and long-standing partnerships with cities across North America," says Joe Ferraro, President & Chief Executive Officer, Avis Budget Group. "Angelo's strong leadership skills, extensive experience in operations, and collaborative spirit will help position Zipcar for future growth."

Prior to joining Zipcar, Adams spent a successful career at OTIS Elevator in numerous market leadership roles. His experience managing operations, dispersed and diverse teams, supply chain, customer service, engineering, and contact centers will aid in steering Zipcar into the future. We also salute Adams service as an Officer in the United States Army for five years after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"It is an honor to be at the helm of an industry-leading organization that is transforming how cities and urbanites define sustainable and equitable transportation," said Adams. "When I think about the price of car ownership now, including maintenance, parking, insurance and gas, Zipcar's mission is needed now more than ever. My goal is to continue to bring affordable transportation solutions to our members while delivering a high-quality experience."

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living by eliminating personally owned vehicles. To advance this mission, Zipcar has made significant technology enhancements to create a better member experience including enabling instant access, which allows eligible new members to immediately join and book Zipcars in the U.S and updating the Zipcar app to enable Bluetooth as the primary way to unlock and lock vehicles for added reliability and improved access. Zipcar provides on-demand access to vehicles by the hour, day, or week in convenient urban locations with gas, insurance options, maintenance, and parking included, making it a more cost-effective and sustainable option than personal car ownership.

