Salvation Army's LA Metro 2022 Homelessness Summit Thursday, September 29th from 9am-3pm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army announced today that it will be hosting the 2022 Homelessness Symposium, which will be held Thursday, September 29th at the offices of Gibson Dunn in downtown Los Angeles. The Symposium will feature leading voices from the public and private sectors and will provide attendees valuable insights into the homelessness crisis facing the greater Los Angeles community.

The confirmed speakers to date include: City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, LAHSA Chair Wendy Gruel, CCA CEO Jessica Lall, LABC Chair Mary Leslie, Gilmore & Associates CEO Tom Gilmore, Homelessness Blue Ribbon Commissioner Sarah Dusseault, Former LA Councilmember and current Chief Strategy & Advancement Officer for Kedren Community Health Center David Ryu, Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales, Los Angeles Mission President & CEO Troy Vaughn, USC Professor Dr. Carl Castro, and Michael Lehrer, President and Founder of Lehrer Architects LA.

"There is no greater issue facing the city of Los Angeles than Homelessness and there are few organizations with as much depth, expertise and comprehensive capability as The Salvation Army," said Andrew Jameson, Chair of The Salvation's Army LA Metropolitan Advisory Board. "It is my hope that this symposium can stimulate productive, engaging and even disruptive conversation between thought leaders in the public and private sectors as we continue to confront and find ways to resolve this crisis."

Added Captain Sean Kelsey, The Salvation Army's Los Angeles Metro Coordinator, "We are excited to bring together some of the most influential leaders in the public and private sectors to discuss the problems of homelessness, but more importantly, pursue solutions to one of the greatest humanitarian crises that the city of Los Angeles has ever experienced."

The Salvation Army's Homelessness Symposium is an educational forum that seeks to ignite conversation and action around the most pressing homelessness issues facing the Los Angeles community. It will feature keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and Q&As.

Registration is available now at https://usawest.wufoo.com/forms/r18ho6uw1wnif57/ and parking has been arranged at the Gibson Dunn Office.

For more information about the event & to RSVP, please visit: https://westernusa.salvationarmy.org/la-metro/

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

