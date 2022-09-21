TGI Sport Announces Acquisition of Brand Brigade, Industry Leading, International Provider of Virtual Advertising Technology

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Sport (TGI) has agreed to acquire Brand Brigade, the groundbreaking advertising technology company specializing in virtual advertising and product placement, the company announced today. The deal adds another best-in-class technology to TGI's suite of ad tech capabilities and services and furthers its transformation into an international leader in media services. It positions the company at the forefront of another high-growth category, expands TGI's U.S. presence, and deepens the leadership team with more highly-respected executives. TGI Sport is backed by Bruin Capital and Quadrant Private Equity. The deal is subject to closure and expected shortly.

"We're building something very special at TGI, and with Brand Brigade, we are now very much at the forefront of capabilities to serve advertisers in the exploding direct-to-consumer marketplace," said Martin Jolly, TGI Sport Global CEO. "For over a decade, Sam and the team have been ahead of the tectonic shifts in media and developed the essential technology and playbook for virtual advertising and product placement for live sports. As you would expect from true innovators – they have more game-changing technology on the near horizon, which has us very excited. We are all thrilled to start working with Sam and the team."

Brand Brigade was founded in 2007 by Sam Chenillo and Oren Steinfeld - both pioneers and experts in virtual advertising and product placement. Brand Brigade clients are a "Who's Who" of the industry. Its tech is integrated into the multiplatform production and distribution of 4000+ sporting events annually, including a majority of NBA, NHL, and MLB games. Chenillo and Steinfeld will remain, leading "Brand Brigade powered by TGI Sport" for Jolly and working closely with the Board.

The move follows TGI Sport's recent acquisition of Interregional Sports Group, the market leader in the rights sales, content creation, and distribution of virtual media through live sporting events for clients, including Serie A, La Liga, and Formula 1. While operating independently, the businesses will collaborate on a broader expansion strategy to bring their complementary capabilities to new clients, regions, and territories. Also, it is anticipated that Brand Brigade will introduce game-changing technology for OTT and direct-to-consumer advertising later this year.

"We've been looking for the right partner, and TGI Sport gives us a global network and financial resources that will be difference-making for our company," said Chenillo. "We're also joining an organization making smart, aggressive moves, and our team will play an important role in that. We're very excited to be part of TGI Sport and what lies ahead for all of us."

"As we are releasing market-changing technologies, we are excited about partnering with TGI Sport and its global reach. We are looking forward to working closely with TGI's global offices and partners and supporting the group's global expansion," said Steinfeld.

"It is terrific to see the momentum continue for TGI. We're excited about this deal at Bruin because Brand Brigade's technology is best-in-class and also what Sam and the team are doing to develop new advertising technologies. They are going to push the industry forward. It's a great addition to the TGI Sport's group," said George Pyne, Founder and CEO of Bruin Capital.

About TGI Sport: TGI Sport is a global leader in sports technology, media, and marketing, connecting sports entities and fans worldwide. The combined operations span North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and its teams support around 3,500+ events annually. TGI Sport has built relationships with many of the world's leading sporting organizations, including UEFA, FIFA, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, Mediapro, Major League Soccer, U.S. Soccer, Ligue National de Rugby, ECB, ICC, F.C. Barcelona, Manchester United FC, Liverpool FC, and Juventus F.C. TGI's businesses include TLA Worldwide, QMS NZ, and Sportsmate.

About Bruin Capital: Bruin Capital (www.bruincptl.com) is an international investment and operating company founded by George Pyne @GFPyne. Bruin specializes in working with capital partners and management teams to build best-in-class, global technology, sports, media, entertainment, and marketing companies. Bruin companies operate across five continents with 2100 employees working out of 34 offices. Bruin investors include The Jordan Company, CVC Capital Partners, Rock Ventures, NNS Chaired by Nassef Sawiris, and a prestigious group of family investment funds.

About Quadrant Private Equity: Quadrant Private Equity was first established in 1996 (firstly as Quadrant Capital) and is a leading Sydney-based mid-market private equity firm investing in companies in Australia and New Zealand. Quadrant Private Equity has raised $7 billion and 12 funds since inception. Its latest funds, QPE No. 7 and Quadrant Growth Fund 2, have $1,240 million and $530 million in equity commitments respectively for private equity investment Quadrant has extensive investment experience, having led over 80 investments in the past 11 funds (with 60 exits) across a range of sectors including retail, healthcare, media, consumer foods, financial services, eCommerce and other sectors.

Contact: Scott Novak snovak@bruincptl.com

