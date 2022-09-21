Berkeley Lights to Participate in the BioProcess International 2022 Conference

Company to present on its Bispecifics Heterodimer Assay and Custom Productivity Assay for the Opto® Cell Line Development workflow

GSK Vaccines, Rockville to present on their successful implementation of the Berkeley Lights' Beacon® technology for accelerated cell line development for complex subunit vaccine candidates

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the Bioprocess International 2022 Conference (BPI) being held from September 27 - 30, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The BPI Conference is one of the largest bioprocessing events for learning how to accelerate promising biologics, cell, and gene therapies towards commercial success.

At the conference, Berkeley Lights will feature its Beacon® optofluidic platform technology and workflows in booth #830. Attendees will have a chance to explore hands-on demonstrations of the technology as well as how to apply the Berkeley Lights Custom Productivity Assay for cell line development (CLD) to rapidly select clones that are producing high-quality bispecific molecules.

Berkeley Lights is also a sponsor of the BPI 2022 Scientific Track Presentation. Aurora Fabry-Wood, Ph.D., product manager, Cell Line Development at Berkeley Lights is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET in room 210C associated with the Cell Culture track.

Presentation Title: Go Beyond Titer and Select Top Producers with Favorable Quality Attributes within 5 days of Cloning

Presentation Abstract: Despite a growing need for earlier information on quality and manufacturability, initial clone screening in mammalian cell line development (CLD) continues to focus on selection for growth and titer. Yet the fastest-growing and highest-producing clones may not secrete a product with the appropriate quality attributes. As a consequence, large numbers of clones must be expanded and characterized through repeated rounds of selection in order to maximize the probability of finding a cell line that makes high titers of manufacturable product. The Berkeley Lights Opto® CLD workflow on the Beacon® optofluidic system accelerates early CLD by integrating high throughput cell sorting, cloning, culture, productivity, growth, and product quality assays into a single, five-day automated process. Come join us and we will show you how to go beyond titer by selecting manufacturable cell lines as early as possible.

On Tuesday, September 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Jishna Ganguly, scientist in the CHO Mammalian Expression Technology Centre of Excellence team within the drug substance group at GSK Vaccines, Rockville will lead a presentation titled: Implementing Beacon Optofluidic Technology for Accelerated Cell Line Development for Complex Subunit Vaccine Candidates.

Presentation Abstract: Under current regulatory guidelines, CLD for complex multi-subunit protein-based vaccines are resource and labor intensive. Beacon optofluidic system enables automated high throughput single cell cloning and clone screening based on multiple performance and quality attributes (e.g., clonality, cell growth and antigen epitope integrity). In the case study, GSK Vaccines, Rockville developed a novel Beacon CLD workflow for multiple complex antigens and benchmarked it with a state of art FACS based approach. Based on the result, it's confirmed that this novel strategy can be readily implemented as a platform approach for accelerating CLD for vaccine development.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprised of proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

